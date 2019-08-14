×

Box Office: ‘Angry Birds 2’ Slingshots to $2.6 Million on Opening Day

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY BIRDS 2.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony’s animated sequel based on the phone app and video game, collected $2.6 million when it opened on Tuesday.

The follow-up to 2016’s “Angry Birds” got a jump on the weekend and is expected to earn $16 million to $18 million during its fist six days of release. Unless “Angry Birds 2” exceeds expectations, the movie could arrive well below the first film, which debuted with $38 million and ended its theatrical run with $352 million worldwide. On the plus side, “Angry Birds 2” carries a $65 million price tag, slightly less than the first movie’s $73 million budget.

In the sequel, the feathered protagonists team up to save Bird and Piggy Islands after advance weapons threaten their home. The voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Maya Rudolph, and Leslie Jones.

The Angry Birds Movie 2” is hardly this weekend’s only new release. On Friday, Universal’s raunchy comedy “Good Boys,” Entertainment Studio’s shark thriller “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” Warner Bros.’ musical rom-com “Blinded by the Light,” and Annapurna’s adaptation of the book “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” will debut nationwide. The avalanche of new releases means last weekend’s newcomers, including “The Kitchen,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” could get buried.

Related

“Good Boys” and “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” will likely be vying for first place, with both titles expecting starts in the mid-teens. “Good Boys” stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams as sixth-graders who find themselves caught up in a series of antics while they prepare for their first kissing party. The latter, a sequel to 2017’s “47 Meters Down,” focuses on four teens who find themselves face-to-face with deadly sharks while scuba diving in a ruined underwater city.

Meanwhile “Blinded by the Light” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” are tracking disappointing starts in the single digits. The former, directed by “Bend It Like Beckham” filmmaker Gurinder Chadha,” is a coming-of-age story about a British Pakistani teen who sees life in a new light after discovering the music of Bruce Springsteen. Richard Linklater helmed “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” based on the best-selling novel by Maria Semple. Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette, a mom who curiously goes missing just before her family goes on a big trip.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill

    Box Office: 'Angry Birds 2' Slingshots to $2.6 Million on Opening Day

    “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Sony’s animated sequel based on the phone app and video game, collected $2.6 million when it opened on Tuesday. The follow-up to 2016’s “Angry Birds” got a jump on the weekend and is expected to earn $16 million to $18 million during its fist six days of release. Unless “Angry [...]

  • Telemundo Acquires Argentina’s Underground Producciones

    Telemundo Buys Argentina’s Underground Producciones (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a bid to up its game in the increasingly competitive arena of Spanish-language content, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has acquired leading Argentine production company, Underground Producciones., the shingle behind such hits as “100 Days to Fall in Love,” “El Marginal” and Argentina’s 2019 International Oscar submission, “The Angel.” The financial terms were not disclosed. Telemundo’s [...]

  • As Hong Kong Protests Continue, Stars

    As Hong Kong Protests Continue, Stars Get Caught Up in the Vitriol

    As pro-democracy, anti-police-brutality protests in Hong Kong enter their 10th week, the political unrest has begun to make itself felt in the entertainment world, with actors and other performers caught up in an increasingly vituperative battle between those who support the demonstrators and those who back the local government and mainland China’s tough stance. One [...]

  • Cinematographer Roger Deakins poses for a

    Roger Deakins to Receive Variety Artisan Award at Toronto Film Festival

    Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, best known for films such as “Shawshank Redemption” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” will be honored with the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Gala. The annual fundraising gala, which will take place on Sept. 9 at the Fairmont Royal York during TIFF, will [...]

  • Matthew Modine

    SAG-AFTRA Candidate Matthew Modine Mixes Comedy and Politics During Fundraiser

    Comedy and industry politics mixed Tuesday night at The Hollywood Improv, site of a fundraiser for SAG-AFTRA candidate Matthew Modine and his Membership First slate. “He looks like Hal Holbrook,” Tom Arnold joked. “He’s aged 100 years.” Modine is challenging incumbent SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and three other candidates for the top elected post at [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Movie Ads Can Now Include Premiere Reminders, Showtime Lookups

    Facebook is extending Hollywood studios’ ad buys on the social platform with the official launch of two new features – movie reminders and showtimes. The new features are available in the U.S. and the U.K., as a standard part of ad campaigns that studios buy for News Feed. Facebook isn’t charging extra for the reminder [...]

  • Outsider Sets Venice Queer Lion Winner

    Outsider Acquires Venice Queer Lion Winner ‘Jose’ for North America, World Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Venice 2018 Queer Lion winner “José,” a movie which went on to play 50 festivals in 35 countries, has been acquired for North American distribution and international sales by Paul Hudson’s Outsider Pictures. Strand Releasing will handle digital distribution. “José” was acquired from its production house YQstudio. World premiering in Venice Days, “Jose,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad