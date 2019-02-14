Box Office: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Assembles $2.4 Million on Wednesday

“Alita: Battle Angel” is leading a trio of new releases at the domestic box office. Fox’s sci-fi action adventure earned $2.4 million in Wednesday previews and is expected to earn $22 million over the weekend and $30 million during its first five days of release.

Like “Alita,” Universal and Warner Bros. both opted to get a head start on a crowded holiday weekend by opening “Happy Death Day 2U” and “Isn’t It Romantic” on Wednesday. Warner Bros.’ “Isn’t It Romantic” picked up $1.8 million on Wednesday. The satirical rom-com is expected to make $14 million over the three-day frame and $22 million during the long weekend.

Meanwhile, Universal and Blumhouse’s “Happy Death Day” sequel pocketed $1 million on Wednesday and is eyeing $20 million during the weekend and $30 million over its first six days of release.

