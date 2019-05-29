×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will ‘Booksmart’s’ Box Office Troubles Spell Bad News for Other Would-Be Summer Breakouts?

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Booksmart
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

Despite film festival raves and endorsements from celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and Mindy Kaling, Annapurna’s “Booksmart” wasn’t able to earn high marks during its opening weekend. Olivia Wilde’s coming-of-age comedy sputtered with $6.9 million, a disappointing start for a movie that debuted in over 2,500 theaters across North America.

The raunchy R-rated movie is a stark reminder that even glowing word of mouth and strong reviews aren’t always enough when punching up against big-budget blockbusters. “Booksmart” is one of a handful of indie hopefuls trying to cut through and find an audience amid a crowded summer slate. Will its underwhelming ticket sales signal trouble for other film festival favorites coming down the pike?

Amazon Studios is attempting to avoid a similar fate for “Late Night,” a comedy starring Kaling and Emma Thompson. The film, which debuted to critical acclaim at Sundance and secured one of the biggest deals at the festival, was initially slated to open nationwide on June 7 against X-Men installment “Dark Phoenix” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Instead, the studio recently opted for a smaller release in New York and Los Angeles before expanding the movie the following weekend. Other festival darlings like Amazon’s “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and A24’s “The Farewell,” a family drama with Awkwafina, are also electing for platform releases.

Related

Analysts suggest that strategy, rather than a nationwide debut, might have helped “Booksmart” fare better among moviegoers and stay above the fray as box office competition continues to heat up during the summer. A platform release, in which studios open a film in a handful of venues and slowly expand the theater count, allows a movie to build an audience and raise awareness.

Not everyone is following that approach. This summer, “Blinded by the Light,” a feel-good film set to the tunes of Bruce Springsteen, and Annapurna’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” starring Cate Blanchett are opting for wide release debuts.

“We are in full summer mode. You have to open [strong] that first weekend. That’s the summer game because you’re not going to last long [in theaters],” said Jeff Bock, an analyst at Exhibitor Relations.

Erik Lomis, president of United Artists Releasing, which distributed “Booksmart,” said the company opted to release “Booksmart” nationwide after its strong reaction at SXSW, where the film drew favorable comparisons to classic teen movies like “Superbad.” “Booksmart” resonated with young female moviegoers, but it failed to break out beyond its core demographic.

“We have always believed that audiences love this film and tried to bring it to a broader audience,” Lomis said. “We are expecting the film to play well into the summer. It is fantastic to see public figures come out in support of the film; but also, young women and others across the country that are taking to social media to tell their friends how much they enjoyed the movie, which is equally powerful.”

Even with a blockbuster-heavy slate, it’s not impossible for such indies to find success during the heat of summer. Sundance hits like “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Big Sick” are prime examples of the benefits of a limited theatrical release allowing a film to grow an audience over time. And in the past, if films weren’t able to break out among theater-goers, they’ve often found a vibrant life on home entertainment platforms. But with the rise in streaming options like Netflix and Hulu, disc sales are a small fraction of what they used to be, leaving studios unable to depend on that kind of revenue.

United Artists Releasing, a joint distribution venture between Annapurna and MGM, dated “Booksmart” for late May, hoping that timing would coincide with high schoolers who are graduating themselves and want to reminisce before heading off to college. However, the release date was another misstep, and cutting through the noise of Disney’s “Aladdin” remake, which saw a $100 million-plus debut, proved to be a struggle over the hyper-competitive Memorial Day weekend. Movie theater marquees are only going to get more packed as “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Rocketman” and “Ma” join the box office race next weekend.

“Booksmart” could have benefited by taking a page from “Blockers,” another bawdy R-rated comedy about a group of high schoolers. That film had bigger stars and the backing of a major Hollywood studio in Universal Pictures to spearhead marketing, but more notably, its early April release gave it enough room before summer blockbuster season was in full swing. “Blockers,” which also debuted at SXSW to high praise, opened with $21 million and ended its theatrical run with a solid $94 million gross.

Over the weekend, Wilde encouraged her 1.77 million Twitter followers to see “Booksmart” during opening weekend, noting that Hollywood has long failed to give female filmmakers the same kind of chances that male directors enjoy. “We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support,” she wrote. “Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women.”

Bock, on the other hand, is confident that even if “Booksmart” fails to become a box office hit, Hollywood will continue to recognize Wilde’s work and will send compelling projects her way.

“It makes Olivia Wilde one of the hottest directors working today. The right people — critics, studio executives — are supporting her film,” Bock said. “Whatever she does next is going to be a big deal.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • The Goldfinch trailer

    Ansel Elgort Struggles With Grief and Addiction in Emotional First 'Goldfinch' Trailer

    Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman help bring Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Goldfinch” to life in the first trailer for the film, released on Wednesday. Elgort stars as Theo Decker, whose life is changed forever when his mother dies in a terrorist bombing at an art museum. With nowhere to go, he’s taken in [...]

  • People walk by the Egyptian Theater

    Sundance Film Festival 2019 Generated $182 Million in Economic Impact for Utah (Study)

    The 2019 Sundance Film Festival generated $182.5 million in economic impact for the state of Utah, declining 4.7% from last year, according to a study released on Wednesday. The 11-day festival attracted more than 122,000 attendees from 48 states and 35 foreign countries, a drop of about 2,900 from 2018. The studies on both years [...]

  • Verve

    Universal Buys Horror Script in First Verve Sale Since Signing With WGA

    Universal Pictures has bought an untitled horror script by Peter Gaffney in the first such sale since Verve signed the Writers Guild of America’s code of conduct two weeks ago. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce the film for 21 Laps Entertainment alongside Adam Kolbrenner for his Lit Entertainment Group. 21 Laps and Lit [...]

  • Carmine Caridi dead

    'Godfather' Actor Carmine Caridi Dies at 85

    Carmine Caridi, the actor best-known for portraying Carmine Rosato in “The Godfather: Part II,” has died. He was 85. Caridi died on Tuesday after being in a coma at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, his reps confirmed to Variety. TMZ first reported the news. “From broadway, to film and television, Carmine spent over six decades entertaining [...]

  • Star Wars Universe With Galaxy Edge

    How Disney, Lucasfilm Built a Piece of the 'Star Wars' Universe With Galaxy's Edge

    After more than six years of work, creative teams from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm are getting ready to unveil the planet they’ve been building. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will include a full-size Millennium Falcon, is the setting for Disney theme park attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre world that opens on [...]

  • Deadwood David Milch

    'Deadwood' Cast, Creator Look Back at the Long Road to the HBO Western's Return

    A few days into shooting the “Deadwood” movie, David Milch had the show’s cast and crew in tears. On most mornings at the film’s Melody Ranch set in Santa Clarita, Calif., Milch would start the day by giving a pep talk. But this one was extra wistful. “It was the third day of shooting when [...]

  • Boy George

    Boy George Movie in the Works From Director Sacha Gervasi

    Boy George is the latest musician getting the movie treatment. MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer, with Sacha Gervasi attached to write and direct. Producers are Kevin King Templeton, a producer on MGM’s two “Creed” movies, and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad