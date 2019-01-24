International Top 100 of 2018: Another Record Year, but Rise Is Slight

International box office ticked up 1% over 2017 to a record $29.8 billion, helping to drive worldwide moviegoing up 2.7% to a new high-water mark of $41.7 billion. Most of the global increase came from North America, which surged 7% to $11.9 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” became the seventh film to gross more than $1 billion internationally, with $1.37 billion. In all, 40 foreign titles hit the top 100 (23 of them from China), led by “Operation Red Sea” with more than $611 million — good enough for the sixth spot on the year’s international chart.

Rank Title (Distrib) Domestic B.O. 1. Avengers: Infinity War (Disney) $1,369,544,150 2. Jurassic World: … Kingdom (U) $891,740,973 3. Black Panther (Disney) $648,313,144 4. Venom (Sony) $642,239,919 5. Incredibles 2 (Disney) $634,164,141 6. Operation Red Sea^ (China) $611,516,097 7. Aquaman* (WB) $602,041,078 8. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par) $570,956,000 9. Detective Chinatown 2 (China) $530,160,486 10. Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox) $519,253,170 11. Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB) $470,900,000 12. Dying to Survive^ (China) $463,140,547 13. Ready Player One (WB) $443,300,000 14. Deadpool 2 (Fox) $418,042,433 15. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney) $406,000,000 16. The Meg (WB) $384,400,000 17. Hello Mr. Billionaire^ (China) $373,058,588 18. Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony) $359,799,895 19. Monster Hunt 2^ (H.K.-China) $354,261,277 20. Rampage (WB) $325,400,000 21. Jumanji: … Jungle† (Sony) $319,228,789 22. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U) $272,751,112 23. Fifty Shades Freed (U) $270,942,859 24. The Nun (WB) $247,400,000 25. Skyscraper (U) $236,307,258 26. Peter Rabbit (Sony) $235,964,767 27. Pacific Rim: Uprising (U) $231,055,623 28. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox) $230,229,298 29. Tomb Raider (WB) $215,700,000 30. Coco† (Disney) $213,716,573 31. Us and Them^ (China) $212,962,939 32. The Grinch (U) $207,855,851 33. The Greatest Showman† (Fox) $200,043,432 34. The Island^ (China) $197,883,447 35. Project Gutenberg^ (H.K.) $190,223,257 36. A Star Is Born* (WB) $188,000,000 37. Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney) $185,616,461 38. Qian Ren 3^† (China) $182,551,218 39. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney) $171,359,986 40. Johnny English 3* (U.K.-France-U.S.) $149,769,185 41. Ocean’s 8 (WB) $146,782,145 42. How Long Will I Love U^ (China) $140,322,634 43. A Quiet Place (Par) $137,706,169 44. Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney) $135,703,763 45. Smallfoot (WB) $130,800,000 46. The Shape of Water† (Fox) $125,792,881 47. Spider-Man: …Spider-Verse* (Sony) $125,040,089 48. The Monkey King 3: … Women^ (H.K.) $116,197,688 49. Forever Young^ (China) $114,747,303 50. Secret Superstar^† (India) $114,225,136 51. The Nutcracker … Realms (Disney) $114,180,454 52. Cool Fish^ (China) $113,490,998 53. Ferdinand† (Fox) $112,345,259 54. The Predator (Fox) $109,517,426 55. Detective Conan: … Enforcer^ (Japan) $108,835,015 56. Red Sparrow (Fox) $104,698,129 57. Along With the Gods: … ^† (S. Korea) $103,062,870 58. Christopher Robin (Disney) $98,020,000 59. The Post (U) $97,865,999 60. Three Billboards … † (Fox) $97,182,244 61. Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink^ (China) $94,503,546 62. Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney) $92,639,365 63. Bumblebee* (Par) $92,402,935 64. Insidious: The Last Key (Sony) $92,127,835 65. Halloween (U) $90,859,367 66. Shadow^ (China) $90,599,397 67. Detective Dee: … Kings^ (China) $90,438,167 68. The Equalizer 2 (Sony) $88,316,700 69. Hello, Mrs. Money^ (China) $86,653,038 70. Hidden Man^ (China) $86,621,005 71. Doraemon the Movie: … Island^ (Japan) $85,295,332 72. Darkest Hour† (U.K.) $83,421,273 73. Code Blue: The Movie^ (Japan) $83,102,023 74. Wonder^† (Various) $82,657,177 75. iPartment the Movie^ (China) $80,844,599 76. Animal World^ (China) $76,766,585 77. Amazing China^ (China) $74,580,067 78. Kill Mobile^ (China) $73,909,656 79. The Commuter^ (Various) $70,009,989 80. The First Purge (U) $67,164,258 81. L Storm^ (H.K.) $66,429,127 82. Crazy Rich Asians (WB) $64,500,000 83. Sanju^ (India) $63,625,813 84. Shoplifters^* (Japan) $62,745,410 85. Alpha^ (Sony) $61,063,789 86. The House With a Clock … Walls* (U) $60,334,179 87. A or B^ (China) $56,335,297 88. First Man* (U) $54,135,522 89. Go Brother!^ (China) $54,124,716 90. Truth or Dare (U) $53,712,186 91. Cry Me a Sad River^ (China) $51,285,767 92. La Ch’tite famille^ (France) $50,923,029 93. Golden Job^ (H.K.) $48,851,099 94. Les Tuche 3^ (France) $48,451,519 95. Searching (Sony) $47,568,316 96. Mortal Engines* (New Zealand-U.S.) $47,140,798 97. Sherlock Gnomes (Par) $46,582,329 98. Robin Hood^* (Various) $44,940,105 99. Goosebumps 2: … (Sony) $44,843,728 100. Bajrangi Bhaijaan^ (India) $44,599,149 ^Unofficial Cume *Still in release as of publication †2017-18 crossover title Source: comScore