International Top 100 of 2018: Another Record Year, but Rise Is Slight

International box office ticked up 1% over 2017 to a record $29.8 billion, helping to drive worldwide moviegoing up 2.7% to a new high-water mark of $41.7 billion. Most of the global increase came from North America, which surged 7% to $11.9 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” became the seventh film to gross more than $1 billion internationally, with $1.37 billion. In all, 40 foreign titles hit the top 100 (23 of them from China), led by “Operation Red Sea” with more than $611 million — good enough for the sixth spot on the year’s international chart.
|Rank
|Title (Distrib)
|Domestic B.O.
|1.
|Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)
|$1,369,544,150
|2.
|Jurassic World: … Kingdom (U)
|$891,740,973
|3.
|Black Panther (Disney)
|$648,313,144
|4.
|Venom (Sony)
|$642,239,919
|5.
|Incredibles 2 (Disney)
|$634,164,141
|6.
|Operation Red Sea^ (China)
|$611,516,097
|7.
|Aquaman* (WB)
|$602,041,078
|8.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par)
|$570,956,000
|9.
|Detective Chinatown 2 (China)
|$530,160,486
|10.
|Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox)
|$519,253,170
|11.
|Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB)
|$470,900,000
|12.
|Dying to Survive^ (China)
|$463,140,547
|13.
|Ready Player One (WB)
|$443,300,000
|14.
|Deadpool 2 (Fox)
|$418,042,433
|15.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney)
|$406,000,000
|16.
|The Meg (WB)
|$384,400,000
|17.
|Hello Mr. Billionaire^ (China)
|$373,058,588
|18.
|Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony)
|$359,799,895
|19.
|Monster Hunt 2^ (H.K.-China)
|$354,261,277
|20.
|Rampage (WB)
|$325,400,000
|21.
|Jumanji: … Jungle† (Sony)
|$319,228,789
|22.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U)
|$272,751,112
|23.
|Fifty Shades Freed (U)
|$270,942,859
|24.
|The Nun (WB)
|$247,400,000
|25.
|Skyscraper (U)
|$236,307,258
|26.
|Peter Rabbit (Sony)
|$235,964,767
|27.
|Pacific Rim: Uprising (U)
|$231,055,623
|28.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox)
|$230,229,298
|29.
|Tomb Raider (WB)
|$215,700,000
|30.
|Coco† (Disney)
|$213,716,573
|31.
|Us and Them^ (China)
|$212,962,939
|32.
|The Grinch (U)
|$207,855,851
|33.
|The Greatest Showman† (Fox)
|$200,043,432
|34.
|The Island^ (China)
|$197,883,447
|35.
|Project Gutenberg^ (H.K.)
|$190,223,257
|36.
|A Star Is Born* (WB)
|$188,000,000
|37.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)
|$185,616,461
|38.
|Qian Ren 3^† (China)
|$182,551,218
|39.
|Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney)
|$171,359,986
|40.
|Johnny English 3* (U.K.-France-U.S.)
|$149,769,185
|41.
|Ocean’s 8 (WB)
|$146,782,145
|42.
|How Long Will I Love U^ (China)
|$140,322,634
|43.
|A Quiet Place (Par)
|$137,706,169
|44.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney)
|$135,703,763
|45.
|Smallfoot (WB)
|$130,800,000
|46.
|The Shape of Water† (Fox)
|$125,792,881
|47.
|Spider-Man: …Spider-Verse* (Sony)
|$125,040,089
|48.
|The Monkey King 3: … Women^ (H.K.)
|$116,197,688
|49.
|Forever Young^ (China)
|$114,747,303
|50.
|Secret Superstar^† (India)
|$114,225,136
|51.
|The Nutcracker … Realms (Disney)
|$114,180,454
|52.
|Cool Fish^ (China)
|$113,490,998
|53.
|Ferdinand† (Fox)
|$112,345,259
|54.
|The Predator (Fox)
|$109,517,426
|55.
|Detective Conan: … Enforcer^ (Japan)
|$108,835,015
|56.
|Red Sparrow (Fox)
|$104,698,129
|57.
|Along With the Gods: … ^† (S. Korea)
|$103,062,870
|58.
|Christopher Robin (Disney)
|$98,020,000
|59.
|The Post (U)
|$97,865,999
|60.
|Three Billboards … † (Fox)
|$97,182,244
|61.
|Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink^ (China)
|$94,503,546
|62.
|Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney)
|$92,639,365
|63.
|Bumblebee* (Par)
|$92,402,935
|64.
|Insidious: The Last Key (Sony)
|$92,127,835
|65.
|Halloween (U)
|$90,859,367
|66.
|Shadow^ (China)
|$90,599,397
|67.
|Detective Dee: … Kings^ (China)
|$90,438,167
|68.
|The Equalizer 2 (Sony)
|$88,316,700
|69.
|Hello, Mrs. Money^ (China)
|$86,653,038
|70.
|Hidden Man^ (China)
|$86,621,005
|71.
|Doraemon the Movie: … Island^ (Japan)
|$85,295,332
|72.
|Darkest Hour† (U.K.)
|$83,421,273
|73.
|Code Blue: The Movie^ (Japan)
|$83,102,023
|74.
|Wonder^† (Various)
|$82,657,177
|75.
|iPartment the Movie^ (China)
|$80,844,599
|76.
|Animal World^ (China)
|$76,766,585
|77.
|Amazing China^ (China)
|$74,580,067
|78.
|Kill Mobile^ (China)
|$73,909,656
|79.
|The Commuter^ (Various)
|$70,009,989
|80.
|The First Purge (U)
|$67,164,258
|81.
|L Storm^ (H.K.)
|$66,429,127
|82.
|Crazy Rich Asians (WB)
|$64,500,000
|83.
|Sanju^ (India)
|$63,625,813
|84.
|Shoplifters^* (Japan)
|$62,745,410
|85.
|Alpha^ (Sony)
|$61,063,789
|86.
|The House With a Clock … Walls* (U)
|$60,334,179
|87.
|A or B^ (China)
|$56,335,297
|88.
|First Man* (U)
|$54,135,522
|89.
|Go Brother!^ (China)
|$54,124,716
|90.
|Truth or Dare (U)
|$53,712,186
|91.
|Cry Me a Sad River^ (China)
|$51,285,767
|92.
|La Ch’tite famille^ (France)
|$50,923,029
|93.
|Golden Job^ (H.K.)
|$48,851,099
|94.
|Les Tuche 3^ (France)
|$48,451,519
|95.
|Searching (Sony)
|$47,568,316
|96.
|Mortal Engines* (New Zealand-U.S.)
|$47,140,798
|97.
|Sherlock Gnomes (Par)
|$46,582,329
|98.
|Robin Hood^* (Various)
|$44,940,105
|99.
|Goosebumps 2: … (Sony)
|$44,843,728
|100.
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan^ (India)
|$44,599,149
|^Unofficial Cume *Still in release as of publication †2017-18 crossover title Source: comScore