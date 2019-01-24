×

International Top 100 of 2018: Another Record Year, but Rise Is Slight

Dave McNary

International 2018 Box Office Profits
International box office ticked up 1% over 2017 to a record $29.8 billion, helping to drive worldwide moviegoing up 2.7% to a new high-water mark of $41.7 billion. Most of the global increase came from North America, which surged 7% to $11.9 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” became the seventh film to gross more than $1 billion internationally, with $1.37 billion. In all, 40 foreign titles hit the top 100 (23 of them from China), led by “Operation Red Sea” with more than $611 million — good enough for the sixth spot on the year’s international chart.

Rank Title (Distrib) Domestic B.O.
1. Avengers: Infinity War (Disney) $1,369,544,150
2. Jurassic World: … Kingdom (U) $891,740,973
3. Black Panther (Disney) $648,313,144
4. Venom (Sony) $642,239,919
5. Incredibles 2 (Disney) $634,164,141
6. Operation Red Sea^ (China) $611,516,097
7. Aquaman* (WB) $602,041,078
8. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par) $570,956,000
9. Detective Chinatown 2 (China) $530,160,486
10. Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox) $519,253,170
11. Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB) $470,900,000
12. Dying to Survive^ (China) $463,140,547
13. Ready Player One (WB) $443,300,000
14. Deadpool 2 (Fox) $418,042,433
15. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney) $406,000,000
16. The Meg (WB) $384,400,000
17. Hello Mr. Billionaire^ (China) $373,058,588
18. Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony) $359,799,895
19. Monster Hunt 2^ (H.K.-China) $354,261,277
20. Rampage (WB) $325,400,000
21. Jumanji: … Jungle† (Sony) $319,228,789
22. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U) $272,751,112
23. Fifty Shades Freed (U) $270,942,859
24. The Nun (WB) $247,400,000
25. Skyscraper (U) $236,307,258
26. Peter Rabbit (Sony) $235,964,767
27. Pacific Rim: Uprising (U) $231,055,623
28. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox) $230,229,298
29. Tomb Raider (WB) $215,700,000
30. Coco† (Disney) $213,716,573
31. Us and Them^ (China) $212,962,939
32. The Grinch (U) $207,855,851
33. The Greatest Showman† (Fox) $200,043,432
34. The Island^ (China) $197,883,447
35. Project Gutenberg^ (H.K.) $190,223,257
36. A Star Is Born* (WB) $188,000,000
37. Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney) $185,616,461
38. Qian Ren 3^† (China) $182,551,218
39. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney) $171,359,986
40. Johnny English 3* (U.K.-France-U.S.) $149,769,185
41. Ocean’s 8 (WB) $146,782,145
42. How Long Will I Love U^ (China) $140,322,634
43. A Quiet Place (Par) $137,706,169
44. Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney) $135,703,763
45. Smallfoot (WB) $130,800,000
46. The Shape of Water† (Fox) $125,792,881
47. Spider-Man: …Spider-Verse* (Sony) $125,040,089
48. The Monkey King 3: … Women^ (H.K.) $116,197,688
49. Forever Young^ (China) $114,747,303
50. Secret Superstar^† (India) $114,225,136
51. The Nutcracker … Realms (Disney) $114,180,454
52. Cool Fish^ (China) $113,490,998
53. Ferdinand† (Fox) $112,345,259
54. The Predator (Fox) $109,517,426
55. Detective Conan: … Enforcer^ (Japan) $108,835,015
56. Red Sparrow (Fox) $104,698,129
57. Along With the Gods: … ^† (S. Korea) $103,062,870
58. Christopher Robin (Disney) $98,020,000
59. The Post (U) $97,865,999
60. Three Billboards … † (Fox) $97,182,244
61. Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink^ (China) $94,503,546
62. Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney) $92,639,365
63. Bumblebee* (Par) $92,402,935
64. Insidious: The Last Key (Sony) $92,127,835
65. Halloween (U) $90,859,367
66. Shadow^ (China) $90,599,397
67. Detective Dee: … Kings^ (China) $90,438,167
68. The Equalizer 2 (Sony) $88,316,700
69. Hello, Mrs. Money^ (China) $86,653,038
70. Hidden Man^ (China) $86,621,005
71. Doraemon the Movie: … Island^ (Japan) $85,295,332
72. Darkest Hour† (U.K.) $83,421,273
73. Code Blue: The Movie^ (Japan) $83,102,023
74. Wonder^† (Various) $82,657,177
75. iPartment the Movie^ (China) $80,844,599
76. Animal World^ (China) $76,766,585
77. Amazing China^ (China) $74,580,067
78. Kill Mobile^ (China) $73,909,656
79. The Commuter^ (Various) $70,009,989
80. The First Purge (U) $67,164,258
81. L Storm^ (H.K.) $66,429,127
82. Crazy Rich Asians (WB) $64,500,000
83. Sanju^ (India) $63,625,813
84. Shoplifters^* (Japan) $62,745,410
85. Alpha^ (Sony) $61,063,789
86. The House With a Clock … Walls* (U) $60,334,179
87. A or B^ (China) $56,335,297
88. First Man* (U) $54,135,522
89. Go Brother!^ (China) $54,124,716
90. Truth or Dare (U) $53,712,186
91. Cry Me a Sad River^ (China) $51,285,767
92. La Ch’tite famille^ (France) $50,923,029
93. Golden Job^ (H.K.) $48,851,099
94. Les Tuche 3^ (France) $48,451,519
95. Searching (Sony) $47,568,316
96. Mortal Engines* (New Zealand-U.S.) $47,140,798
97. Sherlock Gnomes (Par) $46,582,329
98. Robin Hood^* (Various) $44,940,105
99. Goosebumps 2: … (Sony) $44,843,728
100. Bajrangi Bhaijaan^ (India) $44,599,149
^Unofficial Cume *Still in release as of publication †2017-18 crossover title Source: comScore

