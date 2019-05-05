‘Avengers: Endgame’ Becomes Second-Biggest Movie Ever Internationally

×

Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-biggest movie of all time at the international box office.

This weekend, Marvel’s latest juggernaut amassed another $282 million from 55 foreign markets, taking it to $1.569 billion in ticket sales overseas. That puts “Endgame” ahead of “Titanic” ($1.528 billion), and behind only “Avatar” ($2.028 billion) at the international box office.

Avengers: Endgame” is also officially the second-highest grossing film globally with $2.188 billion worldwide, passing “Titanic” (2.187 billion) in just 11 days. “Avatar” is still the biggest movie to date with $2.8 billion.

This weekend, “Avengers: Endgame” remained the No. 1 film in all foreign territories aside from Japan. The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done unprecedented business in China, where it is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film with $575 million. Other top territories include the United Kingdom ($89.9 million) and Korea ($82.1 million).

In India, “Endgame” recently passed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Jungle Book” to become the biggest non-local title with $52 million. It’s also the highest-grossing Hollywood film in a number of countries across the globe, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

While “Avengers: Endgame” dominated overseas, a handful of titles were able to benefit from counterprogramming against the superhero blockbuster. Warner Bros.’ horror film “The Curse of la Llorona” grossed $5.8 million in 77 markets, taking its overseas haul to $55 million. It has now earned $103 million globally.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s animated adventure “Wonder Park” grossed an additional $4.7 million from 44 markets for an international bounty of $66.7 million.

More to come… 

