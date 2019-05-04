×
‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Cross $2 Billion Worldwide in Second Weekend

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is heading for a stellar second weekend with an estimated $145 million domestically, topping the U.S. box office by an immense margin.

Its second frame haul will tack on to its current $1.915 billion worldwide total, bringing it to over $2 billion. Its current total makes it the no. 5 highest-grossing global movie of all time as of Friday, behind “Avengers: Infinity War” with $2.048 billion. Depending on “Endgame’s” exact weekend cume, it could ascend to no. 3 of all time, passing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens'” $2.068 billion, or possibly no. 2, beating out “Titanic’s” $2.187 billion. That would leave “Avatar’s” massive $2.788 billion as the last hurdle before “Endgame” became the highest-grossing film of all time.

“Endgame” has so far raked in $515 million domestically.

Three new releases will fill out most of the top five at the box office, with Sony’s “The Intruder” in a very distant second with an estimated $11 million.

Starring Dennis Quaid as a home seller who terrorizes the young couple who purchases his house, “The Intruder” took in $3.9 million on Friday from 2,222 North American locations. Deon Taylor directed the film from a script by David Loughery. Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Joseph Sikora also star.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron’s rom-com “Long Shot” will duke it out with STXfilms and Alibaba Pictures’ “UglyDolls,” each estimated at around $9 million.

Long Shot,” which stars Theron as a powerful politician and Rogen as the former child she babysat who she brings on to punch up her speeches, earned $3.63 million on Friday from 3,230 theaters. Jonathan Levine directed from Dan Sterling and Liz Hannah’s script. “Long Shot,” which premiered at South by Southwest, has a 83% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with a B CinemaScore.

UglyDolls” took in $2.5 million on Friday from 3,652 domestic sites. The musical comedy, which is based on the plush dolls of the same name, features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Pitbull,  and a slew of other stars. Led by Clarkson’s Moxy, a group of dolls who live in Uglyville, where reject dolls go, journey to find the Big World, where perfect dolls are united with a child. It has a B+ CinemaScore and 36% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Elsewhere, the ninth weekend of Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is on its way to bagging another $4 million for no. 5 at the box office, bringing its domestic total to a little over $420 million.

More to come…

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

