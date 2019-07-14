×

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Nears ‘Avatar’s’ All-Time Box Office Record

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avengers: Endgame” is inching closer to ultimate box office glory.

Disney and Marvel’s box office leviathan collected another $2.8 million at the global box office this weekend, boosting ticket sales to a massive $2.78 billion worldwide. That puts “Avengers: Endgame” just $7.16 million behind “Avatar’s” all-time record of $2.788 billion. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has held strong as the highest-grossing movie of all time for almost a decade.

As it stands, “Avengers: Endgame” has generated $851 million at the domestic box office and $1.9 billion overseas. The superhero blockbuster had especially strong showings in China ($629 million), the United Kingdom ($114 million), Korea ($105 million), Brazil ($85 million) and Mexico ($77 million).

The 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which first debuted April 26, has likely gotten a boost in ticket sales from Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The web-slinging standalone adventure, starring Tom Holland, has generated $274 million in North America and $847 million globally. And since the studios positioned “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as the must-see sequel to “Avengers: Endgame,” audiences may have returned to theaters to see the epic finale once more before finding out what happens next to Peter Parker.

“Avengers: Endgame” marks a culmination of sorts for the current phase of Marvel adventures and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • The Deeper You Dig

    Film Review: 'The Deeper You Dig'

    Expectations are generally best kept low for an enterprise like “The Deeper You Dig,” which was crafted almost entirely by the members of an upstate New York family who’ve made several under-the-radar indie features before. But this latest from marital duo Toby Poser and John Adams is neither amateurish nor self-indulgent, even if it does [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Scarlett Johansson Claims Controversial Casting Comments Were 'Edited for Clickbait'

    Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the backlash regarding her recent interview with the arts and culture publication As If. “An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context,” the actress said in a statement. “The question I was answering in my conversation with the [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings Past $800 Million Worldwide, 'Lion King' Debuts In China

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is making history overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film ever at the foreign box office. After 17 days in theaters, the superhero adventure has generated $572.5 million internationally, surpassing the record previously set by “Spider-Man 3” with $555 million. Combined with $274 million in domestic ticket sales, “Spider-Man: Far From [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Nears 'Avatar's' All-Time Box Office Record

    “Avengers: Endgame” is inching closer to ultimate box office glory. Disney and Marvel’s box office leviathan collected another $2.8 million at the global box office this weekend, boosting ticket sales to a massive $2.78 billion worldwide. That puts “Avengers: Endgame” just $7.16 million behind “Avatar’s” all-time record of $2.788 billion. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has [...]

  • Jake Gyllenaal Spoilers Spider-Man

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Crushes 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s R-rated comedy “Stuber.” The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend’s haul represents a 50% decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a [...]

  • Firecrackers

    Film Review: 'Firecrackers'

    If you go to film festivals long enough, you end up getting cynical about a few things. For example, it becomes clear that for political reasons, programmers are often pressured to support filmmakers from the country where the fests take place. Instead of getting first dibs on the best of what’s created in their own [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere Halted by Electrical Sparks

    Saturday night’s premiere of “Hobbs & Shaw” was brought to a halt following a brief electrical issue in the Dolby Theater. Reports from inside the venue say an electrical grid toward the front of the theater started sparking about 30 minutes into the screening, causing flashes and loud popping sounds to fill the room. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad