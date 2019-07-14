‘Avengers: Endgame’ Nears ‘Avatar’s’ All-Time Box Office Record

“Avengers: Endgame” is inching closer to ultimate box office glory.

Disney and Marvel’s box office leviathan collected another $2.8 million at the global box office this weekend, boosting ticket sales to a massive $2.78 billion worldwide. That puts “Avengers: Endgame” just $7.16 million behind “Avatar’s” all-time record of $2.788 billion. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic has held strong as the highest-grossing movie of all time for almost a decade.

As it stands, “Avengers: Endgame” has generated $851 million at the domestic box office and $1.9 billion overseas. The superhero blockbuster had especially strong showings in China ($629 million), the United Kingdom ($114 million), Korea ($105 million), Brazil ($85 million) and Mexico ($77 million).

The 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which first debuted April 26, has likely gotten a boost in ticket sales from Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The web-slinging standalone adventure, starring Tom Holland, has generated $274 million in North America and $847 million globally. And since the studios positioned “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as the must-see sequel to “Avengers: Endgame,” audiences may have returned to theaters to see the epic finale once more before finding out what happens next to Peter Parker.

“Avengers: Endgame” marks a culmination of sorts for the current phase of Marvel adventures and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.