Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Heads Toward $14 Million Holiday Weekend

“Angel Has Fallen” continues to fly at the box office. The Lionsgate and Millennium film is heading for a $14 million Labor Day weekend, following $2.8 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales.

While slightly below earlier predictions, that should push the film’s total domestic gross to around $43 million come Monday. “Angel Has Fallen” beat expectations when it debuted to $21.25 million last weekend — on par with its predecessors, 2016’s “London Has Fallen” and 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen.” Gerard Butler stars in the action franchise follow up as a Secret Service agent who must prove his innocence after being framed for an attack on the United States president (Morgan Freeman).

Universal’s “Good Boys” also showed some staying power in its third weekend, earning $2.3 million on Friday for an estimated $11.4 million Labor Day Weekend. If estimates hold, the R-rated comedy should lift its 18-day total to about $57 million.

Newcomer Blumhouse Tilt and OTL’s “Don’t Let Go,” is seeing less success at the holiday box office, coming in on the lower end of its projected earnings. After garnering $750,000 in Friday ticket sales, the film should take home around $3 million from 922 theaters on a small $5 million production budget. The supernatural thriller stars David Oyelowo as a detective who is investigating the murder of his dead niece (Storm Reid) when he receives a phone call from her.

Also opening this weekend is Forrest Films’ “Bennett’s War,” a story about a motocross star (Michael Roark) who returns to the track after being wounded during military service in Afghanistan. The drama opened at 970 sites and is on track for a grim $600,000 come Monday.

