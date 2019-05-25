×
‘Aladdin’ Soaring to $100 Million-Plus Memorial Day Weekend Debut

Erin Nyren

Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” remake is on its way to a commendable Memorial Day weekend debut with an estimated $109 million over the four-day period.

The musical fantasy starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud should uncover about $87 million in its first three days from 4,476 North American theaters after taking in $31 million on Friday. Should estimates hold, “Aladdin” will mark the sixth-highest Memorial Day weekend debut of all time, just behind 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” with $110.5 million.

Guy Ritchie directed the remake, with Smith taking on the role of Robin Williams’ Genie and Massoud portraying the titular hero. Naomi Scott stars as Jasmine, along with Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen. Ritchie also co-wrote the script alongside John August.

Also debuting this weekend is Screen Gems’ “Brightburn,” which took in $3 million on Friday and is headed for a $10 million four-day start from 2,607 domestic theaters. Produced by reinstated “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise director James Gunn, the superhero horror pic was directed by David Yarovesky from Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn’s script. Starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, and Jackson A. Dunn, “Brightburn” should earn around $8.5 million over the Friday-Sunday period and land at No. 5.

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart” is matriculating into theaters at 2,505 locations with an estimated $8.4 million for the Memorial Day weekend after taking in $2.5 million on Friday. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star in Annapurna’s coming-of-age comedy alongside Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Jason Sudeikis. Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman wrote the script. “Booksmart” should take in around $6.8 million during the three-day weekend. United Artists Releasing is handling distribution.

Meanwhile, the second frame of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” should slot into the No. 2 spot at the box office with an estimated $30 million for the four-day weekend and $23.5 million for the three-day. Lionsgate’s threequel has so far generated $76.6 million domestically along with $36.4 million overseas.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is proving its staying power with around $22 million in its fifth weekend. “Endgame” is drawing ever closer to becoming the biggest movie of all time, currently standing at $2.65 billion worldwide, just a few hundred million behind “Avatar” with $2.78 billion.

Warner Bros.’ “Detective Pikachu” should land in fourth with about $17 million — $13 million through Sunday. Now in its third frame, “Detective Pikachu” has tallied $106 million domestically with $211 million internationally.

