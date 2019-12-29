Adam Sandler’s ‘Uncut Gems’ Scores Box Office Record for A24

Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” a suspense thriller set in New York’s Diamond District, set a new box office benchmark for A24, the film’s indie distributor.

Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the movie generated a dazzling $18.8 million since opening on Wednesday. Those ticket sales bested “Midsommar” ($11 million) to become A24’s biggest five-day launch to date.

After a limited run in select cities, “Uncut Gems” has now surpassed $20 million in North America. Despite a harsh C+ CinemaScore from audiences (the same grade as “Cats”), “Uncut Gems” is already one of the studio’s highest-grossing movies ever.

Critics have been far more enthusiastic than moviegoers, awarding the film with a 93% average on Rotten Tomatoes. “Uncut Gems” has been a critical hit and could find itself in the awards race for Adam Sandler’s dramatic turn as Howard Ratner, a jeweler and compulsive gambler. The anxiety-inducing crime drama follows Howard as he makes a series of bold (read: questionable) bets to pay off hits debts. Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian also star.

“Uncut Gems” landed on various awards circle’s best of the year lists, including a best actor win for Sandler from the National Board of Review.

Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” currently holds the title for A24’s biggest box office haul with $79 million globally, followed closely behind by Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” with $78 million worldwide. But if “Uncut Gems” sustains momentum, it could give those indie favorites a run for their money.