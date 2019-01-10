×
Domestic Top 100 of 2018: Disney Paces Record Year

Rebecca Rubin

2018 top domestic box-office illustration
The domestic box office hit $11.9 billion in 2018, up 6.7% over the previous year, and smashing the record $11.38 billion set in 2016. The top three earners — “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Incredibles 2” — all bested 2017’s B.O. champ, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”  ($517 million). Promisingly, in an era of increased entertainment options, more people went to the movies in 2018: Attendance is expected to rise more than 4% over the prior year. Disney took 26% of this year’s market share, outpacing Warner Bros., its closest rival, by more than $1 billion.

Rank Title (Distrib) Domestic B.O.
1. Black Panther (Disney) $700,059,566
2. Avengers: Infinity War (Disney) $678,815,482
3. Incredibles 2 (Disney) $608,581,744
4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (U) $417,719,760
5. Deadpool 2 (Fox) $318,491,426
6. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch* (U) $266,280,410
7. Jumanji: Welcome … Jungle† (Sony) $235,512,923
8. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par) $220,159,104
9. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney) $216,648,740
10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney) $213,767,512
11. Venom* (Sony) $213,312,395
12. A Star Is Born* (WB) $199,807,885
13. Aquaman* (WB) $194,359,824
14. Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox) $189,813,133
15. A Quiet Place (Par) $188,024,361
16. Ralph Breaks the Internet* (Disney) $177,616,854
17. Crazy Rich Asians* (WB) $174,039,071
18. Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony) $166,233,632
19. Halloween* (U) $159,336,510
20. Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB) $156,781,859
21. The Meg (WB) $145,443,742
22. Ocean’s 8 (WB) $140,218,711
23. Ready Player One (WB) $137,690,172
24. The Greatest Showman† (Fox) $125,303,456
25. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U) $120,634,935
26. The Nun (WB) $117,450,119
27. Peter Rabbit (Sony) $115,253,425
28. Creed II* (MGM) $112,448,520
29. Spider-Man: … Spider-Verse* (Sony) $108,146,445
30. Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney) $105,930,461
31. Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney) $102,963,014
32. The Equalizer 2 (Sony) $102,084,362
33. Rampage (WB) $101,028,233
34. A Wrinkle in Time (Disney) $100,478,608
35. Fifty Shades Freed (U) $100,407,760
36. Disney’s Christopher Robin (Disney) $99,215,042
37. I Can Only Imagine (Roadside Attractions) $83,482,802
38. Smallfoot* (WB) $82,976,621
39. The Post† (Fox) $80,143,337
40. Night School* (U) $77,316,580
41. Bumblebee* (Par) $71,426,119
42. The First Purge (U) $69,488,745
43. Game Night (WB) $69,179,066
44. Book Club (Par) $68,566,296
45. The House With a Clock … Walls* (U) $68,536,400
46. Skyscraper (U) $68,420,120
47. Insidious: The Last Key (U) $67,745,330
48. Instant Family* (Par) $64,845,006
49. The Mule* (WB) $64,720,334
50. Blockers (U) $60,147,900
51. Pacific Rim Uprising (U) $59,874,525
52. Tomb Raider (WB) $58,250,803
53. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox) $58,032,443
54. Tag (WB) $54,730,625
55. The Nutcracker … Realms* (Disney) $54,581,769
56. A Simple Favor (Lionsgate) $53,548,586
57. Life of the Party (WB) $53,059,911
58. The Predator (Fox) $51,024,708
59. Overboard (Lionsgate) $50,316,123
60. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Sony) $50,072,235
61. I Feel Pretty (STX) $48,795,601
62. BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features) $48,527,565
63. The Shape of Water† (Fox Searchlight) $48,189,258
64. Red Sparrow (Fox) $46,874,505
65. Breaking In (U) $46,840,590
66. Goosebumps 2: … Halloween (Sony) $46,700,633
67. 12 Strong (WB) $45,819,713
68. Den of Thieves (STX) $44,947,622
69. First Man* (U) $44,923,035
70. Hereditary (A24) $44,069,456
71. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (Lionsgate) $43,549,096
72. Sherlock Gnomes (Par) $43,242,871
73. Uncle Drew (Lionsgate) $42,469,946
74. Widows* (Fox) $41,904,173
75. Pitch Perfect 3† (U) $41,596,925
76. Truth or Dare (U) $41,411,015
77. Paddington 2 (WB) $40,891,591
78. Love, Simon (Fox) $40,826,341
79. Darkest Hour† (Focus Features) $38,335,553
80. The Commuter (Lionsgate) $36,343,858
81. The 15:17 to Paris (WB) $36,276,286
82. Mile 22 (STX) $36,108,758
83. Alpha (Sony) $35,857,181
84. Peppermint (STX) $35,418,723
85. Death Wish (MGM) $34,017,028
86. The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate) $33,562,069
87. Annihilation (Par) $32,732,301
88. Green Book* (U) $32,153,006
89. Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) $32,015,231
90. Nobody’s Fool (Par) $31,713,110
91. Adrift (STX) $30,863,663
92. Ferdinand† (Fox) $30,863,663
93. Robin Hood* (Lionsgate) $30,645,013
94. Super Troopers 2 (Fox Searchlight) $30,617,396
95. Slender Man (Sony) $30,569,484
96. Three Billboards … † (Fox Searchlight) $30,349,111
97. Coco† (Disney) $29,891,816
98. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (WB) $29,790,236
99. Hostiles† (Entertainment) $29,733,368
100. The Hate U Give* (Fox) $29,665,141
SOURCE: COMSCORE *STILL IN RELEASE †2017 RELEASE;B.O. FOR 2018 ONLY

