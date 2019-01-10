Domestic Top 100 of 2018: Disney Paces Record Year

The domestic box office hit $11.9 billion in 2018, up 6.7% over the previous year, and smashing the record $11.38 billion set in 2016. The top three earners — “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Incredibles 2” — all bested 2017’s B.O. champ, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($517 million). Promisingly, in an era of increased entertainment options, more people went to the movies in 2018: Attendance is expected to rise more than 4% over the prior year. Disney took 26% of this year’s market share, outpacing Warner Bros., its closest rival, by more than $1 billion.
|Rank
|Title (Distrib)
|Domestic B.O.
|1.
|Black Panther (Disney)
|$700,059,566
|2.
|Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)
|$678,815,482
|3.
|Incredibles 2 (Disney)
|$608,581,744
|4.
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (U)
|$417,719,760
|5.
|Deadpool 2 (Fox)
|$318,491,426
|6.
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch* (U)
|$266,280,410
|7.
|Jumanji: Welcome … Jungle† (Sony)
|$235,512,923
|8.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par)
|$220,159,104
|9.
|Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney)
|$216,648,740
|10.
|Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney)
|$213,767,512
|11.
|Venom* (Sony)
|$213,312,395
|12.
|A Star Is Born* (WB)
|$199,807,885
|13.
|Aquaman* (WB)
|$194,359,824
|14.
|Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox)
|$189,813,133
|15.
|A Quiet Place (Par)
|$188,024,361
|16.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet* (Disney)
|$177,616,854
|17.
|Crazy Rich Asians* (WB)
|$174,039,071
|18.
|Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony)
|$166,233,632
|19.
|Halloween* (U)
|$159,336,510
|20.
|Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB)
|$156,781,859
|21.
|The Meg (WB)
|$145,443,742
|22.
|Ocean’s 8 (WB)
|$140,218,711
|23.
|Ready Player One (WB)
|$137,690,172
|24.
|The Greatest Showman† (Fox)
|$125,303,456
|25.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U)
|$120,634,935
|26.
|The Nun (WB)
|$117,450,119
|27.
|Peter Rabbit (Sony)
|$115,253,425
|28.
|Creed II* (MGM)
|$112,448,520
|29.
|Spider-Man: … Spider-Verse* (Sony)
|$108,146,445
|30.
|Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney)
|$105,930,461
|31.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney)
|$102,963,014
|32.
|The Equalizer 2 (Sony)
|$102,084,362
|33.
|Rampage (WB)
|$101,028,233
|34.
|A Wrinkle in Time (Disney)
|$100,478,608
|35.
|Fifty Shades Freed (U)
|$100,407,760
|36.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (Disney)
|$99,215,042
|37.
|I Can Only Imagine (Roadside Attractions)
|$83,482,802
|38.
|Smallfoot* (WB)
|$82,976,621
|39.
|The Post† (Fox)
|$80,143,337
|40.
|Night School* (U)
|$77,316,580
|41.
|Bumblebee* (Par)
|$71,426,119
|42.
|The First Purge (U)
|$69,488,745
|43.
|Game Night (WB)
|$69,179,066
|44.
|Book Club (Par)
|$68,566,296
|45.
|The House With a Clock … Walls* (U)
|$68,536,400
|46.
|Skyscraper (U)
|$68,420,120
|47.
|Insidious: The Last Key (U)
|$67,745,330
|48.
|Instant Family* (Par)
|$64,845,006
|49.
|The Mule* (WB)
|$64,720,334
|50.
|Blockers (U)
|$60,147,900
|51.
|Pacific Rim Uprising (U)
|$59,874,525
|52.
|Tomb Raider (WB)
|$58,250,803
|53.
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox)
|$58,032,443
|54.
|Tag (WB)
|$54,730,625
|55.
|The Nutcracker … Realms* (Disney)
|$54,581,769
|56.
|A Simple Favor (Lionsgate)
|$53,548,586
|57.
|Life of the Party (WB)
|$53,059,911
|58.
|The Predator (Fox)
|$51,024,708
|59.
|Overboard (Lionsgate)
|$50,316,123
|60.
|Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Sony)
|$50,072,235
|61.
|I Feel Pretty (STX)
|$48,795,601
|62.
|BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
|$48,527,565
|63.
|The Shape of Water† (Fox Searchlight)
|$48,189,258
|64.
|Red Sparrow (Fox)
|$46,874,505
|65.
|Breaking In (U)
|$46,840,590
|66.
|Goosebumps 2: … Halloween (Sony)
|$46,700,633
|67.
|12 Strong (WB)
|$45,819,713
|68.
|Den of Thieves (STX)
|$44,947,622
|69.
|First Man* (U)
|$44,923,035
|70.
|Hereditary (A24)
|$44,069,456
|71.
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (Lionsgate)
|$43,549,096
|72.
|Sherlock Gnomes (Par)
|$43,242,871
|73.
|Uncle Drew (Lionsgate)
|$42,469,946
|74.
|Widows* (Fox)
|$41,904,173
|75.
|Pitch Perfect 3† (U)
|$41,596,925
|76.
|Truth or Dare (U)
|$41,411,015
|77.
|Paddington 2 (WB)
|$40,891,591
|78.
|Love, Simon (Fox)
|$40,826,341
|79.
|Darkest Hour† (Focus Features)
|$38,335,553
|80.
|The Commuter (Lionsgate)
|$36,343,858
|81.
|The 15:17 to Paris (WB)
|$36,276,286
|82.
|Mile 22 (STX)
|$36,108,758
|83.
|Alpha (Sony)
|$35,857,181
|84.
|Peppermint (STX)
|$35,418,723
|85.
|Death Wish (MGM)
|$34,017,028
|86.
|The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate)
|$33,562,069
|87.
|Annihilation (Par)
|$32,732,301
|88.
|Green Book* (U)
|$32,153,006
|89.
|Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)
|$32,015,231
|90.
|Nobody’s Fool (Par)
|$31,713,110
|91.
|Adrift (STX)
|$30,863,663
|92.
|Ferdinand† (Fox)
|$30,863,663
|93.
|Robin Hood* (Lionsgate)
|$30,645,013
|94.
|Super Troopers 2 (Fox Searchlight)
|$30,617,396
|95.
|Slender Man (Sony)
|$30,569,484
|96.
|Three Billboards … † (Fox Searchlight)
|$30,349,111
|97.
|Coco† (Disney)
|$29,891,816
|98.
|Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (WB)
|$29,790,236
|99.
|Hostiles† (Entertainment)
|$29,733,368
|100.
|The Hate U Give* (Fox)
|$29,665,141
|SOURCE: COMSCORE *STILL IN RELEASE †2017 RELEASE;B.O. FOR 2018 ONLY