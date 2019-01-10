Domestic Top 100 of 2018: Disney Paces Record Year

The domestic box office hit $11.9 billion in 2018, up 6.7% over the previous year, and smashing the record $11.38 billion set in 2016. The top three earners — “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Incredibles 2” — all bested 2017’s B.O. champ, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($517 million). Promisingly, in an era of increased entertainment options, more people went to the movies in 2018: Attendance is expected to rise more than 4% over the prior year. Disney took 26% of this year’s market share, outpacing Warner Bros., its closest rival, by more than $1 billion.

Rank Title (Distrib) Domestic B.O. 1. Black Panther (Disney) $700,059,566 2. Avengers: Infinity War (Disney) $678,815,482 3. Incredibles 2 (Disney) $608,581,744 4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (U) $417,719,760 5. Deadpool 2 (Fox) $318,491,426 6. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch* (U) $266,280,410 7. Jumanji: Welcome … Jungle† (Sony) $235,512,923 8. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (Par) $220,159,104 9. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Disney) $216,648,740 10. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney) $213,767,512 11. Venom* (Sony) $213,312,395 12. A Star Is Born* (WB) $199,807,885 13. Aquaman* (WB) $194,359,824 14. Bohemian Rhapsody* (Fox) $189,813,133 15. A Quiet Place (Par) $188,024,361 16. Ralph Breaks the Internet* (Disney) $177,616,854 17. Crazy Rich Asians* (WB) $174,039,071 18. Hotel Transylvania 3 (Sony) $166,233,632 19. Halloween* (U) $159,336,510 20. Fantastic Beasts: … Grindelwald* (WB) $156,781,859 21. The Meg (WB) $145,443,742 22. Ocean’s 8 (WB) $140,218,711 23. Ready Player One (WB) $137,690,172 24. The Greatest Showman† (Fox) $125,303,456 25. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (U) $120,634,935 26. The Nun (WB) $117,450,119 27. Peter Rabbit (Sony) $115,253,425 28. Creed II* (MGM) $112,448,520 29. Spider-Man: … Spider-Verse* (Sony) $108,146,445 30. Mary Poppins Returns* (Disney) $105,930,461 31. Star Wars: The Last Jedi† (Disney) $102,963,014 32. The Equalizer 2 (Sony) $102,084,362 33. Rampage (WB) $101,028,233 34. A Wrinkle in Time (Disney) $100,478,608 35. Fifty Shades Freed (U) $100,407,760 36. Disney’s Christopher Robin (Disney) $99,215,042 37. I Can Only Imagine (Roadside Attractions) $83,482,802 38. Smallfoot* (WB) $82,976,621 39. The Post† (Fox) $80,143,337 40. Night School* (U) $77,316,580 41. Bumblebee* (Par) $71,426,119 42. The First Purge (U) $69,488,745 43. Game Night (WB) $69,179,066 44. Book Club (Par) $68,566,296 45. The House With a Clock … Walls* (U) $68,536,400 46. Skyscraper (U) $68,420,120 47. Insidious: The Last Key (U) $67,745,330 48. Instant Family* (Par) $64,845,006 49. The Mule* (WB) $64,720,334 50. Blockers (U) $60,147,900 51. Pacific Rim Uprising (U) $59,874,525 52. Tomb Raider (WB) $58,250,803 53. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Fox) $58,032,443 54. Tag (WB) $54,730,625 55. The Nutcracker … Realms* (Disney) $54,581,769 56. A Simple Favor (Lionsgate) $53,548,586 57. Life of the Party (WB) $53,059,911 58. The Predator (Fox) $51,024,708 59. Overboard (Lionsgate) $50,316,123 60. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Sony) $50,072,235 61. I Feel Pretty (STX) $48,795,601 62. BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features) $48,527,565 63. The Shape of Water† (Fox Searchlight) $48,189,258 64. Red Sparrow (Fox) $46,874,505 65. Breaking In (U) $46,840,590 66. Goosebumps 2: … Halloween (Sony) $46,700,633 67. 12 Strong (WB) $45,819,713 68. Den of Thieves (STX) $44,947,622 69. First Man* (U) $44,923,035 70. Hereditary (A24) $44,069,456 71. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (Lionsgate) $43,549,096 72. Sherlock Gnomes (Par) $43,242,871 73. Uncle Drew (Lionsgate) $42,469,946 74. Widows* (Fox) $41,904,173 75. Pitch Perfect 3† (U) $41,596,925 76. Truth or Dare (U) $41,411,015 77. Paddington 2 (WB) $40,891,591 78. Love, Simon (Fox) $40,826,341 79. Darkest Hour† (Focus Features) $38,335,553 80. The Commuter (Lionsgate) $36,343,858 81. The 15:17 to Paris (WB) $36,276,286 82. Mile 22 (STX) $36,108,758 83. Alpha (Sony) $35,857,181 84. Peppermint (STX) $35,418,723 85. Death Wish (MGM) $34,017,028 86. The Spy Who Dumped Me (Lionsgate) $33,562,069 87. Annihilation (Par) $32,732,301 88. Green Book* (U) $32,153,006 89. Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight) $32,015,231 90. Nobody’s Fool (Par) $31,713,110 91. Adrift (STX) $30,863,663 92. Ferdinand† (Fox) $30,863,663 93. Robin Hood* (Lionsgate) $30,645,013 94. Super Troopers 2 (Fox Searchlight) $30,617,396 95. Slender Man (Sony) $30,569,484 96. Three Billboards … † (Fox Searchlight) $30,349,111 97. Coco† (Disney) $29,891,816 98. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (WB) $29,790,236 99. Hostiles† (Entertainment) $29,733,368 100. The Hate U Give* (Fox) $29,665,141 SOURCE: COMSCORE *STILL IN RELEASE †2017 RELEASE;B.O. FOR 2018 ONLY