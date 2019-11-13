Variety’s Peter Caranicas to Receive 1st HPA Legacy Award

Peter Caranicas Variety managing editor, features, will be honored with the first HPA Legacy Award.

Caranicas joined Variety as features managing editor in 2008, and currently serves as both deputy editor and managing editor, features. He has developed the editorial franchises Dealmakers Impact Report, Hollywood’s New Leaders, Legal Impact Report and Business Managers Elite. Caranicas also reports on aspects of film and TV crafts in Variety‘s Artisans pages. He will be honored along with HPA Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Robert Legato (“Hugo”) on Nov. 21 at the 14th annual HPA Awards gala at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The HPA Legacy Award honors those inspiring leaders and industry mentors that “have made consistent and valuable contributions to the industry.”

“The board of directors and the HPA Awards committee are delighted to present the first-ever HPA Legacy Award to Peter,” said chair of the HPA Awards committee Christine Purse. “He has been a touchstone for a long time, a trusted source of information, friendship, and honest opinions, as well as a great writer and fantastic moderator. His knowledge, generosity and kindness are an incredible, and rare, combination.”

Caranicas’ career spans 40 years. He reported on the transformation of today’s digital landscape, covering topics from the the birth of satellite broadcasting and cable to the advent of social media and immersive content. He also wrote and served as editor for Video Publisher, Videography, View, World Screen, BME, Shoot, Film & Video, TVB and Below the Line.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the HPA. Over the course of my career, from the beginning right up until the stories I filed this week, I’ve been engaged in an industry characterized by its brilliance and talent. I’ve never been bored! This an incredible time and I’m honored to play a role. I love this business and the smart people who work in it,” Caranicas said.

The gala will also honor excellent individuals in 12 television and film craft categories “including color grading, editing, sound and visual effects”; it will recognize the winners for the HPA Engineering Excellence awards and give the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation to the 2018 documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old.”