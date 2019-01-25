Variety Nominated for GLAAD Media Award for Overall Magazine Coverage of LGBTQ Issues

Variety is not just nominated for one particular story for a GLAAD Media Award. Instead, the magazine has snagged a nom for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues.

In addition to Variety‘s almost daily coverage of LGBTQ stories across its online and digital platforms, the magazine published its first transgender issue in August featuring a cover photo of Hollywood trailblazers Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), and Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”). The three participated in a roundtable discussion along with Trace Lysette, Jen Richards and Brian Michal that was moderated by Ramin Setoodeh.

The issue’s 20 trans and non-binary actors to watch list included “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez, Asia Kate Dillon of “Billions,” “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton as well as Alexandra Grey, Ian Harvie, Hari Nef, Alex Blue Davis and Scott Turner Schofield.

Most recently, the current issue of Variety includes “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson talking about “discovering [her] queerness” after dating a woman for the first time.

Also vying for the overall magazine coverage award are GQ, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly and Billboard.

Nominations for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced live today by Rodriguez and funny man Nico Santos (“Superstore” and “Crazy Rich Asians”) during a live-stream from the Sundance Film Festival. There are 151 nominees among 27 categories. Films with nominations include “The Favourite,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love, Simon” and “Deadpool.” As Variety first reported, GLAAD dropped “Bohemian Rhapsody” from the outstanding film category in the wake of additional sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against director Bryan Singer.

On the television front, nominees include “Pose,” “Billions,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Supergirl,” “Modern Family,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Vida” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28 at The Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.