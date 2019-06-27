Toronto Film Festival Expands Tribute Gala With New Awards

The Toronto International Film Festival is adding an awards program to its starry lineup.

This year’s Tribute Gala will take place Monday, Sept. 9 with Participant Media receiving the TIFF Impact Award. A female talent on the rise will be honored with the inaugural Mary Pickford Award, named in honor of United Artists’ 100th anniversary.

The Mary Pickford recipient along with other awards and honorees will be announced at a later date.

“Through our programming, we have had the privilege of celebrating new talents and showcasing works from renowned veterans in the industry over the past four decades,” TIFF co-head Joana Vicente said in a statement. “We wanted to build on the success of last year’s tribute gala to outgoing director and CEO Piers Handling in the form of a new annual awards event that highlights some of the year’s best films, as well as longtime contributors to our industry. The TIFF Tribute Gala will recognize and celebrate the lifetime achievements of leading industry members, like [Participant’s] outstanding Jeff Skoll and David Linde; acting talent and directorial expertise; and new talent. It will also showcase a below-the-line artist and creator and their significant work.”

The 44th annual TIFF kicks off on Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 15. The gala will be held at the Fairmont Royal York.