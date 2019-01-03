×

Taye Diggs Selected to Host Critics’ Choice Awards

Taye Diggs will host the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

“I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today,” said Diggs. “We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!”

The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association made the announcement Thursday. The awards show will be broadcast live on The CW Network at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and delayed in the Pacific zone.

Diggs stars in the CW drama “All American” and recently starred in the romantic comedy “Set It Up” opposite Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu. He also completed the independent film “River Runs Red,” featuring John Cusack and George Lopez and was most recently seen on season four of “Empire.” Diggs starred in three seasons of “Murder in the First” and has credits on “Private Practice,” “Rosewood,” “The Good Wife,” “Daybreak,” “Kevin Hill,” “Ally McBeal,” “Ed,” “The West Wing,” “New York Undercover” and “Law & Order.”

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

