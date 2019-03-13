SXSW Awards: ‘Alice,’ ‘For Sama’ Win Top Prizes

Josephine Mackerras’ marital drama “Alice” won the top prize for best narrative feature at the South by Southwest Awards on Tuesday night.
The French film is Mackerras’ feature directorial debut and explores the collapse of a seemingly perfect marriage. Emilie Piponnier stars as the title character who becomes a sex worker after discovering that her husband Francois, played by Martin Swabey, has taken all of their money and spent it — including her inheritance from her father.
The best documentary award went to the British production “For Sama,” directed by Waad al-Khateab and Edward Watts. “For Sama” tells the story of a young woman’s journey through love, war and motherhood across five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria.
See the complete list of winners below.
The 2018 SXSW Film Festival Awards:
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Winner: “Alice” directed by Josephine Mackerras.
Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: “Yes, God, Yes” directed by Karen Maine.
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: “Saint Frances” directed by Alex Thompson.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Winner: “For Sama” directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts.
Special Jury Recognition for Best Cast:
Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft: “Ernie & Joe” directed by Jenifer McShane
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Storytelling: “Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy” directed by Elizabeth Carroll.
Narrative Shorts: “Liberty” directed by Faren Humes
Special Jury Recognition: “The Orphan” directed by Carolina Markowicz
Documentary Shorts: “Exit 12” directed by Mohammad Gorjestani
Special Jury Recognition: “All Inclusive” directed by Corina Schwingruber Ilić
Midnight Shorts: “Other Side of the Box” directed by Caleb J. Phillips
Animated Shorts: “Guaxuma” directed by Nara Normande
Special Jury Recognition: “Slug Life” directed by Sophie Koko Gate
Music Videos: “Pa’Lante” – Hurray for The Riff Raff” directed by Kristian Mercado
CherryPicks Female First Award: “Alice” directed by Josephine Mackerras.
CherryPicks Special Recognition: “Days of the Whale” directed by Catalina Arroyave Restrepo
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award: “The River and the Wall” directed by Ben Masters
ZEISS Cinematography Award: “Amazonia Groove” directed by Bruno Murtinho.
Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award: “Tito” directed by Grace Glowicki.
Vimeo Staff Picks Award: “Milton” directed by Tim Wilkime.