Switzerland Enters Romantic Comedy ‘Wolkenbruch’ in Oscar Race

Switzerland has selected Michael Steiner’s romantic comedy “Wolkenbruch” as its entry in the race for a nomination in the International Feature Film category of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film is based on the novel “Wolkenbruch’s Wonderous Journey into the Arms of a Schickse” by Thomas Meyer, which takes a close look at the Orthodox Jewish community in Zurich, and is sprinkled with Yiddish dialogue. The focus is on the student Motti Wolkenbruch who, much to his mother’s dismay, falls in love with the beautiful schickse – that is, a non-Jewish woman – Laura. Featured in the leading roles are Joel Basman and Noémi Schmidt, two young acting talents from Switzerland.

The film had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival last year and was a hit at the Swiss box office. Basman won the Swiss Film Award for best actor.

“Wolkenbruch” was produced by Turnus Film in Zurich in collaboration with DCM Pictures and SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen. With ticket sales of around 300,000, it was the most successful local film in Swiss cinemas last year. Netflix has acquired the world rights for the film and is scheduled to screen it this year.

Steiner has shot two of the most successful films from Switzerland: “Rascals on the Road” (2005) and “Grounding” (2006).