Area Spas Offer Red Carpet Treatments in Time for Oscars

From a shopping session with a celebrity stylist to a covert airport pickup, these hotels and spas are offering even more curated packages for the ultimate VIP Oscar experience.

For the Jetsetter

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills’ Doheny Suite Experience package allows travelers to evade the paparazzi with an underground or curbside LAX pickup. Guests of the newly renovated suites will then receive a Jeff Leatham floral arrangement, personalized stationary and slippers, butler service, and — for top suite-bookers — special screening room rates and a comped Range Rover. Want an Oscar day glow? Throw in a wrinkle-reducing 120-minute Liquid Surgery Facial, which implements the exclusive Medical Beauty Research (MBR) line of skin care products.

“MBR contains liquid surgery serum — no other skin care line has it,” says medical aesthetician Katherine Amato. “[The serum] contains pure fluorocarbons, which is a synthetic peptide used in medicine to transport oxygen to the skin. There’s also neuromuscular blocking compounds that can provide a Botox effect to the skin. The synthetic peptide comes from the venom of the Temple Viper snake. It’s called Syn-ake. When you apply it to the skin it can actually help stop wrinkles and replace other aesthetic procedures.” 310-786-2227; $1,000 for facial, packages start at $2,250

For the Fashionable

Residents staying a week or more at AKA Beverly Hills’ luxury apartments will have access to Kerry Washington and Sarah Jessica Parker’s famed stylist, Erin Walsh. Walsh is offering a custom styling session as well as half- and full-day personal shopping spree excursions on Rodeo Drive to help guests select the perfect awards week wardrobe. 310-385-1924, rates start at $1,800

The Hollywood Roosevelt has a two-night Behind the Velvet Rope package with VIP perks. In addition to Champagne, private sedan transportation and two tickets to the hotel’s Oscar viewing party at Public Kitchen & Bar, guests can reserve a designer dress from partner Rent the Runway at a 30% discounted rate. 1-800-950-7667, $1,845

For the Beauty Buff

Create the optimal canvas for makeup with the Beverly Wilshire’s Red Carpet Ready Experience. Then, after cryotherapy, microcurrent, light therapy and oxygen infusion techniques, get glammed by celebrity hair and makeup artists at adjacent Lea Journo Salon to complete your red-carpet look. 310-385-7023, rates start at $1,425

A 3½-hour Ultimate Indulgence Red Carpet Experience at the Peninsula Beverly Hills will prepare your whole body for those full-length Oscar photos. Following facial treatments utilizing the spa’s six-in-one In-Skin facial machine, you’ll receive a full-body scrub and massage, slimming wrap, KOS Paris gift bag and more. 310-975-2854, $1,800

The Perfect 10 experience at newly renovated Spa Montage Beverly Hills is the ultimate red-carpet prep session. The full-day package includes a high-tech firming facial with vitamin C, body massage and detox treatment, mani-pedi with 24k gold, and a hair makeover at celeb-favored Kim Vo Salon — plus a reserved spa cabana and lunch at the Rooftop Grill. 310-860-7840, $5,000

For the Wellness Fans

To relax your mind and body, look to the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles’ new Unplug Meditation Collection of meditative spa treatments. Begin with an essential oil inhalation, then a guided aromatherapy or sound bath meditation played during a deep tissue massage to restore balance and relieve jitters. 213-743-8800, rates start at $260

Guests at the Beverly Hilton will benefit from their new wellness and fitness space, Upgrade Labs at The Beverly Hilton. A 55-minute Red Carpet Radiance package utilizes high-tech science in treatments like water vapor inhalation, LED light therapy, detoxifying massage and cryotherapy. 310-314-0013, $150

Cure a hangover while getting beautified at one of the seven California locations of Bellacures — the high-end nail salon favored by Reese Witherspoon. The Dr. Detox Pedicure helps your body recover from a night of indulgence by using charcoal products to remove toxins, while replenishing electrolytes through IV hydration therapy from The I.V. Doc. 310-550-5822 for Beverly Hills, $275

For the Power Couple

As part of a luxurious Awards Night Package, your deluxe studio suite at the Mondrian Los Angeles will also include a hair-and-makeup application, a massage, a delivery of Champagne and strawberries and a morning-after breakfast for two. 323-848-6093 by 2/20 to book, rates start at $899

For the Movie Lover

Film fans at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Beverly Hills will appreciate the extras in the Don’t Dream It, Be It package. In addition to an upgraded room type and late checkout, you’ll get an in-room movie, swag bag of gourmet snacks, Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, VR headset to view live events and car service to a venue of choice. 1-800-472-8556, rates start at $299