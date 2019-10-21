×
Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills to Co-Produce SAG Awards

Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions have joined the SAG Awards producing team.

The guild announced this morning that Kathy Connell will once again serve as the show’s producer along with Hayes and Milliner in partnership with Avalon Harbor.

“Attending the SAG Awards has always been a pleasure and a privilege for me,” Hayes said in statement. “I’ve been proud to participate as a voter for the past 25 years and look forward to being involved in the creative process this year.”

Milliner added, “Hazy Mills Productions is about authenticity, honesty and humor, and we are excited to be working with partners who share the same values. We are thrilled to collaborate with Kathy Connell on this great show, which honors our colleagues in the industry.”

The SAG Awards will broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

“The SAG Awards has always been ‘the actors’ party in the actor’s house.’ That’s especially true this year, with Sean having won four SAG Awards,” Connell said. “I look forward to working closely with Todd and Sean, who bring acclaimed production experience and a respected history of working with actors across all mediums.”

Hayes’ “Will & Grace” co-star Megan Mullally hosted the 2019 SAG Awards.

