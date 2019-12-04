×
AFI Awards: Top Films and TV Shows Include ‘Joker,’ ‘Farewell,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Watchmen’

Joker The Farewell Succession Watchmen
CREDIT: Warner Bros./A24/HBO

The American Film Institute has announced the recipients of the AFI Awards for 2019, the top ten films and TV shows “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was honored with an AFI Special Award along with “Fleabag,” both works which fell outside the organization’s criteria for American content.

Among the films recognized were: Sam Mendes’ World War I drama “1917,” “Joker”  and Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit.” Of the 10 films, two were directed by women: Greta Gerwig’s retelling of the Louisa May Alcott classic “Little Women” and Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell.”

In TV, HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession” and “Watchmen” all were chosen in the TV programs of the year. Ava DuVernay’s series telling the story of the Exonerated Central Park Five, “When They See Us” was also named as TV program of the year.

The selections for the awards are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, scholars, artists and critics determine the year’s most outstanding achievements and provide artistic and cultural context for the selection of each honoree. This year’s juries — one for film and one for television — featured acclaimed artists including John Amos,  director Lesli Linka Glatter, writer Callie Khouri, actor Delroy Lindo and director Betty Thomas.

The AFI Awards will be presented at a luncheon in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

The full list of the AFI Awards 2019 is below:

AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR

“1917”
“The Farewell”
The Irishman
“Jojo Rabbit”
Joker
“Knives Out”
“Little Women”
“Mariage Story”
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
“Richard Jewell”

SPECIAL AWARD
“Parasite”

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl”
“The Crown”
“Fosse/ Verdon”
“Game of Thrones”
“Pose”
“Succession”
“Unbelievable”
“Veep”
“Watchman”
“When They See Us”

SPECIAL AWARD
“Fleabag”

