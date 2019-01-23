SAG Awards Unveils Presenters After Accusing Academy of ‘Intimidation’

The SAG Awards has unveiled its first round of presenters, including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, and Constance Wu.

Wednesday’s announcement comes two weeks after SAG-AFTRA accused the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of intimidation in trying to limit actors from presenting on awards shows other than the Oscars. The union asserted that AMPAS was using “extraordinary and unwarranted pressure” on actors, adding that it is “outrageous” that SAG-AFTRA members are being pressured to not present at their own union’s awards show.

AMPAS has not responded to the accusation. Veteran publicists have indicated that the union was responding to an ongoing problem for prominent actors.

Other presenters include Angela Bassett, Ken Jeong, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, and Michelle Yeoh.

The SAG Awards will be held on Jan. 27 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, and air on TNT and TBS. The ceremony will be hosted by Megan Mullally with Tom Hanks presenting Alan Alda with the SAG life achievement award.

Cooper, Gaga, Malek, Washington, Driver, and Elliott are up for individual SAG awards. The casts of “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” have been nominated for the ensemble award.

