SAG Awards 2019 Winners Announced

Dave McNary

SAG Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 25th SAG Awards are underway with “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” up for the cast ensemble award.

Christian Bale (“Vice”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) are nominated for best actor in a feature film. Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) and Glenn Close (“The Wife”) are among the nominees for best actress.

In television, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” have a quartet of nominations apiece, followed by “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kominsky Method,” scoring three nominations each.

See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
“A Star Is Born”
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”
Bill Pullman, “The Sinner” 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”
Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
“The Americans”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Ozark”
“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
“Atlanta”
“Barry”
“Glow”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
“Glow” (WINNER)
“Marvel’s: Daredevil”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Black Panther” (WINNER)
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

