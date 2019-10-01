Russia Selects Cannes Entry ‘Beanpole’ for Oscar Race

×

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Beanpole,” which world premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival, has been selected as Russia’s submission for best international feature film at the Oscars. The film was produced by Alexander Rodnyansky, who was Oscar nominated for Andrey Zvyangintsev’s “Loveless” and “Leviathan.”

“Beanpole” is set in 1945 in Leningrad, after World War II has devastated the city, demolishing its buildings and leaving its citizens mentally shattered. Two young women, Iya and Masha, search for meaning and hope in the struggle to rebuild their lives amongst the ruins.

The period drama was directed by Kantemir Balagov, who won best director in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The film made its North American premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and also screened at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film is an original story written by Balagov, and inspired by Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich’s book “The Unwomanly Face of War.”

“Beanpole” is Balagov’s second feature film, having made his directorial debut with “Closeness” in 2017, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard and was awarded the Fipresci prize.

Kino Lorber will release “Beanpole” in the U.S. on Jan. 29 at New York City’s Film Forum, followed by a national rollout, with VOD and home video releases in the spring.

