×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Enters Oscar Race Following Cannes Premiere

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
CREDIT: Sony

Let the Quentin Tarantino debates begin.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodpremiered on Tuesday night at the Cannes Film Festival to declarations of it being a “masterpiece” with comparisons to “Pulp Fiction” to others wondering aloud on social media that they needed more time to process and figure out how they really feel about this year’s most anticipated film at the festival.

Tarantino never fails to evoke endless conversations about the merits of his movies and “Once Upon a Time” will be no exception. Like his take on Nazis in “Inglourious Basterds” and slavery in “Django Unchained,” Tarantino tackles another dark time — Los Angeles during the Charles Manson murders when the city was fearing for its life.

Within hours of the premiere and a six-minute standing ovation, it was scoring 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 22 reviews.

But how will this all add up come Oscar time?

Related

Leonardo DiCaprio seems sure to be nominated for his starring work as a fading 1950s Western star as will Brad Pitt as DiCaprio’s longtime stuntman. There’s no reason why Tarantino couldn’t once again pick up noms for best picture, director and original screenplay.

The director is no stranger to nominations, with his films having earned more than two dozen over the years.

Winning is another story. Only a handful of the noms have turned into Oscar wins.

Could “Once Upon a Time” be Tarantino’s ticket to sweeping the Oscars? It’s too soon to tell. It’s only May and we have a lot of time between now and the end of awards season. We also still haven’t seen “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s much anticipated gangster film for Netflix starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who also happens to appear in “Once Upon a Time.” If “Roma” is any indication, the streamer will be spending big bucks come Oscar time.

Also in Cannes, Robert Eggers’ surprise hit “The Lighthouse” quickly gained Oscar chatter within minutes of its first early Sunday morning screening at the festival. In two days, it topped Rotten Tomatoes with a 100 percent score based on 24 reviews. “Lighthouse” star Robert Pattinson is likely to give DiCaprio a run for his money while his co-star Willem Dafoe will do the same for Pitt.

“Once Upon a Time” takes place in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. There are multiple storylines that eventually converge in some expected and unexpected ways. There’s signature Tarantino violence, which may turn some voters off but not enough to kick it out of the race. The nostalgia factor could play well with older voters, even though they might have mixed feelings about a film taking place during L.A.’s dark days surrounding the Manson family murders. Fortunately, this isn’t a film about the horrendous killings.

Tarantino also has to be careful when it comes to facing the press. He became visibly annoyed at the “Once Upon a Time” press conference in Cannes when a female reporter from the New York Times asked why Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate character wasn’t give much to say in the movie. “I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino said without further comment. How he reacts to similar questions, especially those about Uma Thurman’s allegations of abusive behavior, is yet to be seen, but getting defensive in any of these situations won’t do him any favors.

After the premieres, Tarantino and his cast enjoyed a private rooftop dinner at the JW Marriot. They remained in a VIP area behind white curtains as guests trickled up to the outdoor venue for an after party featuring a live band, photo stations and director’s chairs emblazoned with DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters’ names.

However, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman did make the rounds, mingling with guests and members of the press. He was wearing a Champion t-shirt like the one Pitt wears in the movie.

Rothman smiled and told Variety, “I had it under my tux in case we got lucky tonight.”

Wonder if he’ll be wearing it to the Oscars, too.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Aladdin

    'Aladdin' to Soar Above Box Office Competition Over Memorial Day Weekend

    When Disney first released “Aladdin” in 1992, Bill Clinton was just settling in to the Oval Office, “Game of Thrones” wasn’t much more than a book idea percolating in the mind of author George R.R. Martin, and Johnny Carson was wrapping up his stint as “Tonight Show” host. In some ways, 2019 feels like a [...]

  • Daniel Dae Kim Hellboy

    Cannes: Daniel Dae Kim Joins Joe Penna’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Stowaway’

    Daniel Dae Kim, best known recently for ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” will join Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette in Joe Penna’s sci-fi thriller “Stowaway.” The movie marks the second feature from Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind the Cannes Official Selection film “Arctic,” which released earlier this year. XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance [...]

  • Invisible Life Brazilian Cinema

    Karim Ainouz on Cannes Un Certain Regard's ‘The Invisible Life’

    CANNES  —  Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life” begins with two  sisters, not much over 20, Eurídice (Carol Duarte) and Guida (Julia Stockler) sitting by the shore of one of the multiple bays around Rio de Janeiro, a lush tropical forest behind. They have all their life in front of them. Guida suddenly dashes off clambering [...]

  • Cannes: Neon, Hulu Acquire 'Portrait of

    Cannes: Neon, Hulu Acquire Celine Sciamma’s 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

    Neon and Hulu have acquired North American rights to Céline Sciamma’s love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which premiered in competition at Cannes. Neon is planning a theatrical release for the film this year, which will include an awards campaign in all categories. The film is set in Brittany, France in 1770. Marianne [...]

  • Brightburn review

    Film Review: 'Brightburn'

    “Superman” meets “The Omen” in “Brightburn,” a watchable but super-silly mix of superheroics and evil-child horror that mashes together singularly uninspired ideas from both. Offering R-rated fantasy competition to “Aladdin” this Memorial Day weekend, it should do OK with undiscriminating audiences seeking familiar, forgettable genre thrills. But the franchise prayers that an open-ended fadeout dangles [...]

  • Aladdin

    Film Review: Will Smith in 'Aladdin'

    Of all the characters in Walt Disney Studios’ canon, is there any more animated than the Genie from “Aladdin”? In 1992, old-school cartooning seemed the only way to keep up with comedian Robin Williams’ rapid-fire sense of humor and free-associative gift for improvisation. Much of the appeal of the original “Aladdin” came thanks to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad