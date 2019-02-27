‘Puss in Boots’ Sequel Lands ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Director

DreamWorks Animation has tapped “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” director Bob Persichetti for its “Puss in Boots” sequel.

The deal was announced Tuesday, two days after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for animated feature for Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller.

The original “Puss in Boots” was a spinoff from 2004’s “Shrek 2.” It was directed by Miller, nominated for an Oscar and grossed more than $550 million worldwide with Antonio Banderas voicing the smooth-talking cat.

Variety first reported in November that Illumination chief Chris Meledandri would oversee reboots of ”Shrek” and “Puss in Boots,” which both originated at DreamWorks Animation. Universal’s parent Comcast bought DreamWorks Animation in 2016 for $3.8 billion.

Latifa Ouaou, who was a producer on the original “Puss in Boots,” will oversee development of this film on behalf of Illumination and Meledandri, working closely with the DreamWorks Animation leadership team.

Persichetti is a veteran of animation for more than two decades, working on films with DreamWorks Animation and Disney. He served as head of story and voiced a role in the original “Puss in Boots.”

No release date has been set and animation on the film will take place on the DWA lot in Glendale, Calif. Persichetti is represented by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.