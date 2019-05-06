×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Rudd to Receive Nova Award at the Maui Film Festival

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Aloha, Paul Rudd!

The “Avengers: Endgame” star will receive the Nova Award at the 2019 Maui Film Festival.

“With empathy, compassion, grace, kindheartedness and, as we’ve all enjoyed so many times, a perfect sense of comedic timing, Rudd breathes life into characters in blockbusters and picture-perfect indie films that delight us,” festival director and founder Barry Rivers said in a statement. “In short, Paul Rudd is a true original. We couldn’t be more pleased to honor him with the 2019 Maui Film Festival Nova Award.”

The annual fest takes place June 12-16 at the Wailea Resort. Rudd will be honored during the opening night program at the Celestial Cinema on the grounds of the Wailea Gold & Emerald Golf Couse. The presentation will be followed by a screening of “The Magic Beneath Us.”

Past recipients of the Nova Award include Jessica Chastain, Claire Danes Zooey Deschanel, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood.

Related

Since its start in 2000, the Maui Film Festival has screened more than 800 narrative and documentary feature length and short films. Other honorees have included Viola Davis, Olivia Wilde, Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o, Garrett Hedlund, Megan Fox, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Freida Pinto, Elizabeth Banks, Zac Efron and Colin Farrell.

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • 'Spider-Man Far From Home' Trailer: 'Avengers:

    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Sees Peter Parker Coping With 'Endgame' Aftermath

    [Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”] Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is still reeling from the events of “Avengers: Endgame” in the latest trailer for Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” “Everywhere I go, I see his face,” Parker says of Tony Stark, who died at the end of the last Marvel installment. “I just [...]

  • Topic Studios Hires HBO Veteran Maria

    Topic Studios Hires HBO Veteran Maria Zuckerman

    Topic Studios has hired veteran HBO executive Maria Zuckerman as executive vice president to lead overall strategy including development, financing and production of films, documentaries, TV, podcasts and digital programming. Zuckerman worked for nearly 20 years at HBO, where she most recently served as senior VP of HBO Films. She oversaw production of more than [...]

  • China Box Office: 'Capernaum' Breaks Through

    China Box Office: 'Capernaum' Makes Surprise Breakthrough but 'Endgame' Still Reigns

    Though “Avengers: Endgame” remains the uncontested top title in China, where it broke dozens of box office records within days to emerge as the most successful foreign film ever in the country, the surprise upstart of the weekend was the Lebanese film “Capernaum,” which has become a breakout sensation nearly a year after its Cannes [...]

  • 'Other Music' Review: Eulogy to an

    Tribeca Film Review: ‘Other Music’

    Except for a small sliver of humanity, “Other Music” — a film about a late, legendary, left-of-center New York record store and the community around it — is not a date-night movie. In fact, the documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is almost a meta version of its subject, in that it’s proudly [...]

  • Directors Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano

    'The Specials,' From the Makers of 'Intouchables,' to Close Cannes Film Festival

    Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s “The Specials,” a social comedy with Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb, is set to close the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The film will screen May 25 during the festival’s closing ceremony. Produced and distributed by Gaumont, “The Specials” is the latest film from Nakache and Toledano, the [...]

  • Cannes: M-Appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's

    Cannes: M-appeal Picks Up Michael Mayer's ‘Happy Times’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    M-appeal has acquired world sales rights to Michael Mayer’s dark comedy “Happy Times,” and will present the film to buyers at Cannes. Mayer’s debut feature, “Out in the Dark,” world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, sold to more than 40 countries, and screened at more than 125 festivals, winning 27 awards. “Happy Times” centers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad