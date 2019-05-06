Paul Rudd to Receive Nova Award at the Maui Film Festival

Aloha, Paul Rudd!

The “Avengers: Endgame” star will receive the Nova Award at the 2019 Maui Film Festival.

“With empathy, compassion, grace, kindheartedness and, as we’ve all enjoyed so many times, a perfect sense of comedic timing, Rudd breathes life into characters in blockbusters and picture-perfect indie films that delight us,” festival director and founder Barry Rivers said in a statement. “In short, Paul Rudd is a true original. We couldn’t be more pleased to honor him with the 2019 Maui Film Festival Nova Award.”

The annual fest takes place June 12-16 at the Wailea Resort. Rudd will be honored during the opening night program at the Celestial Cinema on the grounds of the Wailea Gold & Emerald Golf Couse. The presentation will be followed by a screening of “The Magic Beneath Us.”

Past recipients of the Nova Award include Jessica Chastain, Claire Danes Zooey Deschanel, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood.

Since its start in 2000, the Maui Film Festival has screened more than 800 narrative and documentary feature length and short films. Other honorees have included Viola Davis, Olivia Wilde, Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o, Garrett Hedlund, Megan Fox, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Freida Pinto, Elizabeth Banks, Zac Efron and Colin Farrell.