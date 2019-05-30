×
Cannes Winner ‘Parasite’ Gets Awards Season Release

Dave McNary

Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Bong Joon-Ho’s dark comedy “Parasite,” which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been scheduled by Neon for an awards season release of Oct. 11 in Los Angeles and New York.

Neon made the announcement Thursday, asserting that it has positioned the title as a prime awards season contender in the international film category and beyond. “Parasite” will receive a traditional arthouse platform release with a gradual expansion.

“Parasite” is a return to Korean-language film for Joon-Ho following “Okja” and “Snowpiercer.” It is also his fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho, who stars in the film, as well as his fifth collaboration with Neon CEO Tom Quinn.

The film also stars Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam. Jessica Kiang called the film “brilliant” in her review for Variety out of Cannes.

The story centers on the interactions between two families — one being the picture of aspirational wealth and the other rich in street smarts but not much else. The poorer family members provide “indispensable” luxury services while gaining a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem turns out to be fragile.

Kwak Sin Ae and Jang Young Hwan from Barunson E&A Corp produced, with CJ Entertainment handling international sales and set to distribute in Korea.

Neon bought North American rights to “Parasite” last October. At Cannes, Neon also acquired Celine Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which won the best screenplay award at the festival.

  Parasite

    Bong Joon-Ho's dark comedy "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, has been scheduled by Neon for an awards season release of Oct. 11 in Los Angeles and New York. Neon made the announcement Thursday, asserting that it has positioned the title as a prime awards season contender in the international

