‘Pain and Glory,’ ‘While at War,’ ‘’Endless Trench’ Lead Goya Nominations

CREDIT: El Deseo

Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory” will go head-to-head with two other big Spanish films – Alejandro Amenábar’s “While at War” and “The Endless Trench,” from Aitor Aguirre, Jon Garaño y José Mari Goenaga –  at Spain’s 34th Goya Academy Awards, to be held Jan. 25 in Malaga.

“Pain and Glory” has garnered 16 nominations,” “While at War” 17 and “The Endless Trench” 15.

Though most pundits would put “Pain and Glory” as the frontrunner, the outcome is difficult to predict. World premiering in Spain before its passage through Cannes competition, where Antonio Banderas won best actor, “Pain and Glory” was reckoned by Spanish critics to be his best film in a decade.

But, ever since the screenplay for Luis Buñuel’s “Viridiana,” which went on to win a Cannes Palme d’Or, was written off in Spain as nonsense, the Spanish industry has steadfastly refused to kowtow to internationally acclaimed directors or indeed talent.

Screening at Ventana Sur, “While at War” was a box office hit, should sweep many technical awards; “The Endless Trench” was the runaway favorite of San Sebastian commutation contenders, which also include “While at War,” among Spanish critics, directed by a trio regarded as a rising value in Spain and flag-bearers of an ambitious international Basque cinema.

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2019  34th SPANISH ACACDEMY AWARDS

BEST FILM

“Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“Out in the Open” (Benito Zambrano)

“The Endless Trench” (Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga)

“Fire Will Come” (Oliver Laxe)

“While at War” (Alejandro Amenábar)

DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodóvar (“Pain and Glory”)

Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga (“The Endless Trench”)

Oliver Laxe (“Fire Will Come”)

Alejandro Amenábar (“While at War”)

NEW DIRECTOR

Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (“The Platform”)

Belén Funes (“A Thief’s Daughter”)

Aritz Moreno (“Advantages of Traveling by Train”)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodóvar (“Pain and Glory”)

David Desola and Pedro Rivero (“The Platform”)

Jose Mari Goenaga and Luiso Berdejo (“The Endless Trench”)

Alejandro Amenábar and Alejandro Hernández (“While at War”)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Eligio Montero and Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”)

Benito Zambrano, Daniel Remón and Pablo Remón (“Out in the Open”)

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“Mother”)

Javier Gullón (“Advantages of Traveling by Train”)

ACTRESS

Penélope Cruz (“Pain and Glory”)

Greta Fernández (“A Thief’s Daughter”)

Belén Cuesta (“The Endless Trench”)

Marta Nieto (“Mother”)

ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Antonio de la Torre (“The Endless Trench”)

Karra Elejalde (“While at War”)

Luis Tosar (“Eye for an Eye”)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mona Martínez (“Adiós”)

Natalia de Molina (“Adiós”)

Julieta Serrano (“Pain and Glory”)

Nathalie Poza (“While at War”)

SUPORTING ACTOR

Asier Etxeandia and Leonardo Sbaraglia (“Pain and Glory”)

Luis Callejo (“Out in the Open”)

Eduard Fernández (“While at War”)

NEW ACTRESS

Pilar Gómez (“Adiós”)

Carmen Arrufat (“The Innocence”)

Benedicta Sánchez (“Fire Will Come”)

Ainhoa Santamaría (“While at War”)

NEW ACTOR

Nacho Sánchez (“Seventeen”)

Vicente Vergara (“The Endless Trench”)

Santi Prego (“While at War”)

Enric Auquer (“Eye for an Eye”)

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” (Salvador Simó)

“Elcano & Magallanes: First Trip Around the World” (Ángel Alonso)

“Klaus” (Sergio Pablos)

DOCUMENTARY

“Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas” (Nata Moreno)

“Aute retrato” (Gaizka Urresti)

“El cuadro e Historias de nuestro cine” (Ana Pérez-Lorente, Antonio Resines)

EUROPEAN FILM

“Border” (Ali Abbasi, Sweden, Denmark)

“Les Misérables,” (Ladj Ly, France)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)

“Yesterday” (Danny Boyle, U.K.)

IBEROAMERICAN FILM

“Araña” (Andrés Wood, Chile)

“The Awakening of the Ants” (Antonella Sudasassi, Costa Rica)

“Heroic Losers” (Sebastián Borensztein, Argentina)

“Monos” (Alejandro Landes, Colombia)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“Fire Will Come”

“While at War”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Pain and Glory”

“Out in the Open”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

ORIGINAL SONG

“Out in the Open”

“Klaus”

“The Innocence”

“La noche de las dos lunas”

EDITING

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Mother”

SOUND

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Eye for an Eye”

ART DIRECTION

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Advantages of Traveling by Train”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Paradise Hills”

HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Pain and Glory”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Advantages of Traveling by Train”

SPECIAL EFFECTS

“The Platform”

“The Endless Trench”

“While at War”

“Perdiendo el Este”

FICTION SHORT

“El nadador” (Pablo Barce)

“Foreigner” (Carlos Violadé Guerrero)

“Maras” (Salvador Calvo)

Suc de Síndria (Irene Moray)

Xiao Xian (Jiajie Yu)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“2001 Sparks in the Dark” (Pedro González Bermúdez)

“El infierno” (Raúl de la Fuente)

“The European Dream: Serbia” (Jaime Alekos)

“Our Life as Refugee Children in Europe” (Silvia Venegas)

ANIMATED SHORT

“El árbol de las almas perdidas,” (Laura Zamora Cabeza)

“Homomaquia” (David Fidalgo Omil)

“Madrid 2120” (José Luís Quirós, Paco Sáez)

“Muedra” (César Díaz Meléndez)

