×

Oscars Have a Duty to Respect Below-the-Line Categories (Column)

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruth Carter Ryan Coogler Black Panther BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and ABC are determined to present a shorter Oscarcast on Feb. 24. One of their ideas: present several below-the-line awards during commercial breaks.

Apparently they think audiences don’t care about those categories. Here’s a better idea: Explain this work to TV audiences, and get them involved with these artisans, who are often the most interesting and valuable contributors to a film.

Exhibit A: Ruth E. Carter, nominated for her costume design on “Black Panther.”

Carter was an honoree this month at Variety’s fifth annual Artisan Awards at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. She spoke of her work as “an exploration of culture and color” as she created distinct costumes for various tribes of Wakanda, carefully choosing textiles, accessories and jewelry.

She wanted the costumes to reflect the fact that Africa and Asia shared cultures for many centuries, plus another factor: “Wakanda is technologically advanced so we also wanted to incorporate lots of forward-thinking fashion.” The film had 700 costumes in all.

Wouldn’t TV viewers enjoy hearing some of this, so that they could feel involved in the outcome of Oscar’s 10 behind-the-camera categories?

Related

Plus there are talking points with all the artisans: For example, Carter would be the first black woman to win a below-the-line Oscar since Irene Cara for the 1980 song from “Fame.” (Shocking but true.)

The Santa Barbara panel Feb. 4 at the Lobero Theater offered other insights that would interest the TV audience:

• Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay briefly and clearly defined the difference between sound mixing and sound editing, and explained that “Roma” may look simple, but it was more complex than “Gravity” (for which Lievsay won an Oscar). They spent 18 months gathering the sounds of dogs, car engines, doors, crickets, birds, street pedestrians, radio music and multiple other subtle sounds, none of which were recorded during filming. With mostly first-time actors in “Roma,” there was a lot of post-production dialogue replacement. Then they layered these, and ended up with the biggest sound file ever sent to Dolby.

• Patricia DeHaney spoke about the hair/makeup team who re-created the look of Dick and Lynne Cheney for “Vice.” During filming, she said, “You’re never at ease, you’re constantly working. In a big-screen movie theater, a small hair-and-makeup detail becomes the size of a Volkswagen, so you have to be constantly diligent to the smallest detail.”

• David Shirk was one of the Industrial Light & Magic team on “Ready Player One,” working 2½ years on the visual effects, which were developed simultaneously with the writing of the script. He added that Steven Spielberg “was so generous in allowing everyone’s voice to be heard. There were visual ideas from every person on the team” as they helped create Cleveland in 2045, as well as the game world of Oasis.

Also, “BlackKklansman” editor Barry Alexander Brown talked about difficulties editing the multiple phone conversations in the film, and the challenges of the sequence with Harry Belafonte, intercut with a KKK initiation plus scenes from the 1915 “Birth of a Nation”; “The Favourite” production designer Fiona Crombie spoke of translating her images into the historic Hatfield House in England, “where every movement of furniture had to be negotiated.”

At the session, Marc Shaiman (music score, “Mary Poppins Returns”) enthused about the “glorious” experience of working with an 85-piece orchestra; and cinematographer Lukasz Zal spoke about making each time period and geographic location in “Cold War” look distinct, yet unified.

Yes, a spotlight on behind-the-camera artisans will add to the Oscarcast running time, but there are many ways to trim the show and keep it manageable, rather than to present these categories during commercials. (Want suggestions? I’m around; feel free to call.)

The Oscars are supposed to be a celebration of movies and moviegoing. Below-the-line contenders are not just anonymous names in “tech categories”; they are creative artists who make huge contributions to the films we see, and I’m convinced TV audiences would love to hear their insights.

The three-hour running time is a valid goal. But it’s what happens within those three hours that will make a difference. Support our artisans!

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • 'Flatland' Review: An Exhilaration South African

    Berlin Film Review: 'Flatland'

    A grand, desolate expanse of hessian-rough desert, subject to unforgiving seasonal extremes of heat and ice, and whose scattered residents have mostly learned to live hard and die harder, South Africa’s Great Karoo is a region that really ought to have housed a thousand horse operas by now. It hasn’t, but an ambitious new generation [...]

  • Ruth Carter Ryan Coogler Black Panther

    Oscars Have a Duty to Respect Below-the-Line Categories (Column)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and ABC are determined to present a shorter Oscarcast on Feb. 24. One of their ideas: present several below-the-line awards during commercial breaks. Apparently they think audiences don’t care about those categories. Here’s a better idea: Explain this work to TV audiences, and get them involved with [...]

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Revives 2D Animation

    Disney hit “Mary Poppins Returns” not only successfully revisited the iconic look of the 1964 classic, it also brought back old-fashioned pencil-on-paper 2D animation to a Disney feature production. For a 17-minute sequence in the movie, Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack and the children Annabel and John enter a 2D animated world of [...]

  • Face to Face 2019 Drama Series

    Teutonic Stars Reach Global Audiences With Bigger Budget Shows

    German Films, a body that promotes Teutonic talent and content, staged a panel discussion on “breaking boundaries” during the Berlin Film Festival, as part of the fest’s Drama Series Days section. Taking part were three of the participants of German Films’ 2019 Face to Face program – Fahri Yardim, Luise Heyer, and Maria Dragus. For [...]

  • The Kissing Booth Netflix

    ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Is Coming to Netflix, With Original Cast Returning

    Pucker up. “The Kissing Booth 2” is happening on Netflix, one of its stars, Joel Courtney, said on Twitter on Thursday. The sequel will reunite many of the team that made the original breakout hit, including Joey King and Jacob Elordi. “Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s official!,” Courtney told his Twitter followers. “YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING [...]

  • ABA_016_ALA_0190_v0505.87446 – Keean Johnson (left) and

    Box Office: 'Alita: Battle Angel' Assembles $2.4 Million on Wednesday

    “Alita: Battle Angel” is leading a trio of new releases at the domestic box office. Fox’s sci-fi action adventure earned $2.4 million in Wednesday previews and is expected to earn $22 million over the weekend and $30 million during its first five days of release. Like “Alita,” Universal and Warner Bros. both opted to get a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad