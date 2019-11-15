×
Oscars: Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to Produce Academy Awards

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain will produce the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9.

Academy president David Rubin made the announcement Friday.

“The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to the 92nd Oscars show,” said Rubin. “Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global blockbuster. We look forward to collaborating with them to bring an unforgettable Oscars event to movie fans around the world.”

Howell Taylor was nominated this year for the best picture Oscar for “A Star Is Born.” She has produced more than 20 movies in the past 15 years, including “The Accountant,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Big Eyes,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Blue Valentine” and “Half Nelson.”

Allain helped launch the careers of directors John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez, Craig Brewer, Sanaa Hamri and Justin Simien. Her producing credits include “Dear White People” and “Hustle & Flow.” She was also director of the Los Angeles Film Festival.

“We have both watched the Oscars for as long as we can remember, and to be given the opportunity to produce the show is a dream,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. “It’s an honor and a thrill to join forces to deliver an entertaining show that celebrates the artistry of this year’s best films.”

Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss produced the 2019 Academy Awards.

 

