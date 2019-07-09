×

Oscars: 11 Contenders on Track for a Nomination From the First Half of 2019

By and

With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work. That means it’s high time to take a look at Oscar contenders from the first half of the year.

This list is comprised of films that have already been released, plus some of the top titles from festivals — even if they haven’t hit theaters yet.

The breakdown, however, doesn’t include complete unknowns and still-in-the-works films like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Cats” or Greta Gerwig’s take on “Little Women.”

There’s still a lot more to see before Oscar voting begins (preliminary voting kicks off on Dec. 6), but until then, here are 11 contenders who could be on track for a nomination.

Courtesy of Marvel/Disney

Best Picture

Avengers: Endgame
Marvel finally broke into the best picture race last year with “Black Panther,” so why not recognize the culmination of a decade’s worth of planning and brilliant storytelling, which also happens to expertly blend genres from drama, comedy and action. (JR)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino made a splash at Cannes with his ode to vintage Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. None of his previous eight films have won best picture. Perhaps this is his time to take home the big prize? (MM)

Also look for: “Booksmart,” “The Farewell,” “Toy Story 4”

Credit: Antje Taiga

Best Director
Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”
In her sophomore feature, Wang gets autobiographical to tell the story of a family hiding a fatal diagnosis from their beloved matriarch. Wang (pictured, above) knows how to tell a story with humor and heart, and draws rich performances from a wonderful ensemble. (JR)

Also look for: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Courtesy of Neon

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”
The Irish actress-singer (pictured, above) delivers a star turn as a Rose-Lynn Harlan, a young mother recently out of prison in Glasgow who dreams of singing stardom in Nashville. Uncompromising, difficult and endlessly charismatic, Buckley never hits a false note. (JR)

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
It feels like a lifetime ago that the Oscar winner was attracting awards buzz for her performance in the Jordan Peele-directed horror film. Even so, time shouldn’t hurt her chances of being in the race. (MM)

Also look for: Charlize Theron (“Long Shot”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommar” and “Fighting With My Family”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Best Actor

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”
The former “Twilight” heartthrob continues his penchant for going the indie route with director Robert Eggers’ “The Witch” follow-up. Pattinson, who plays one of two 19th century lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe is the other) who descend into insanity while on a deserted New England island, earned some of the best reviews of his career when the film premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival (MM)

Credit: David Appleby/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Put aside any comparisons to that other musical biopic that landed a best actor statue this year because Egerton’s brave, go-for-broke turn as Elton John stands on its own as a stunning technical and emotional achievement. The actor (pictured, above) artfully straddles the line between realism and fantasy, and nails the superstar’s voice, manner and emotional journey. (JR)

Also look for: Robert Downey Jr. (“Avengers: Endgame”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Winston Duke (“Us”)

Best Supporting Actress
Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
She may only be 12 years old, but Butters holds her own and then some opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in one short but powerful scene in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film about a fading Hollywood star (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt). (MM)

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”
As the beloved grandmother being kept in the dark about her health, Shuzhen will break your heart. Her scenes with her onscreen granddaughter Awkwafina are some of the best of the year — here’s hoping we see more of this 76-year-old breakthrough. (JR)

Also look for: Margot Robbie (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”
The legendary actor is sure to earn his fifth Oscar nomination for his performance as a 19th century lighthouse keeper. There’s no reason he can’t be up for best actor, but we’re going to guess that the studio isn’t looking for a showdown between him and his co-star Robert Pattinson. (MM)

Keanu Reeves, “Always Be My Maybe”
The Keanuaissance is long overdue and the laidback actor stole the movie with the role he was born to play: himself. Or rather, an unbearably pretentious version of himself. Anyone who thinks this is what the real Reeves is like isn’t recognizing the subversive, clever work being done here that walks a fine line of being outrageous yet just believable. (JR)

Also look for: Jamie Bell, “Rocketman”

Also in the mix:
Best Original Screenplay: “Booksmart”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Fighting with My Family”
Best Cinematography: “Midsommar”

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • The Lighthouse Us Always be My

    Oscars: 11 Contenders on Track for a Nomination From the First Half of 2019

    With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work. That means it’s high time to take a look at Oscar contenders from the first half of the year. This list is comprised of films that have already been released, plus some of the top titles from festivals [...]

  • Tyrese Gibson

    Tyrese Gibson Producing, Starring in Thriller 'Inside Game'

    Wonderfilm Media and Tyrese Gibson’s Voltron Pictures are partnering to produce action thriller “The Inside Game” with Gibson starring. Principal photography is set to commence this November, it was jointly announced Tuesday by Wonderfilm co-founder Jeff Bowler and Gibson. “We are beyond thrilled to introduce ‘The Inside Game,” Bowler said. “Tyrese has a truly unique [...]

  • Interview with a Hitman on Film

    Ad-Supported Movie Streamer Film Ahoy Sets Sail in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie-streaming site Film Ahoy has launched in the U.K., offering independent titles for free with ads, or for £1 ($1.25) without. Its backers are promising rights holders a 50% split of sales. British filmmaker Dean Fisher of Bow Street Media is behind the platform, which was originally set to launch in 2017 after being announced [...]

  • Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen The

    'The Lion King': How Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen Put Their Own Spin on Timon and Pumbaa

    They may preach “Hakuna Matata,” but Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen certainly felt anxious about taking on the roles of Timon and Pumbaa in the live-action remake of “The Lion King.” The carefree meerkat and warthog were key ingredients in the original 1994 movie’s success, stealing scenes with their antics. But the chance to join [...]

  • Gina-Gershon-Woody-Allen-and-Christoph-Waltz

    Woody Allen's Next Film After 'A Rainy Day in New York' to Be Sold by FilmNation, Mediapro

    Having won the backing of Mediapro, one of Spain’s biggest media groups and an old ally, Woody Allen’s next and as-yet-untitled feature has found further support, with Glen Basner’s FilmNation boarding to co-handle international sales with Mediapro. New York-based FilmNation, one of the world’s preeminent independent sales companies renowned for its range of titles, handled [...]

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    Embattled Huayi Brothers Announces Closer Ties to China's Communist Party

    Huayi Brothers, China’s longest-established private-sector film studio, has publicly pledged to deepen its ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), burnishing its patriotic credentials after a year of massive financial losses and the cancellation of its summer blockbuster, “The Eight Hundred,” by party censors. The firm has established a “CCP Huayi Brothers Media Co. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad