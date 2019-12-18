Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that 344 feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards.

To be eligible for the consideration, the films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. Academy rules also state that a feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9, airing live from Hollywood on ABC.

“Abominable”

“Ad Astra”

“Adam”

“The Addams Family”

“The Aeronauts”

“After the Wedding”

“The Aftermath”

“Aga”

“Aladdin”

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Always Be My Maybe”

“The Amazing Johnathan”

“American Factory”

“American Woman”

“Angel Has Fallen”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

“Anna”

“Annabelle Comes Home”

“Another Day of Life”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquerela”

“Artic”

“Artic Dogs”

“The Art of Racing in the Rain”

“The Art of Self-Defense”

“As the Earth Turns”

“Ask Dr. Ruth”

“Atlantics”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Away”

“Bardo Blues”

“The Beach Bum”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“The Best of Enemies”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“Black and Blue”

“Black Christmas”

“The Black Godfather”

“Blinded by the Light”

“Bombshell”

“Booksmart”

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

“Breakthrough”

“Brian Banks”

“Brightburn”

“Brittany Runs a Marathon”

“The Bronx USA”

“Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“By the Grace of God”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“The Cave”

“The Chaperone”

“Charlie Says”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Chasing Einstein”

“Children of the Sea”

“Child’s Play”

“Clemency”

“Cliffs of Freedom”

“The Cold Blue”

“Cold Pursuit”

“Combat Obscura”

“Countdown”

“Crawl”

“Crown Vic”

“Cuck”

“The Current War: Director’s Cut”

“The Curse of La Llorona”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Dark Waters”

“Daughter of Mine”

“David Crosby: Remember My Name”

“The Dead Don’t Die”

“Diane”

“Diego Maradona”

“Dilili in Paris”

“Doctor Sleep”

“A Dog’s Journey”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Don’t Let Go”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

“Downton Abbey”

“Dumbo”

“Earthquake Bird”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“The Elephant Queen”

“Escape Room”

“The Etruscan Smile”

“Eve N’God This Female Is Not Yet Rated”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”

“The Fall of the American Empire”

“The Fanatic”

“Fantastic Fungi”

“The Farewell”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“Fast Color”

“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”

“Fiddlin’”

“Fighting With My Family”

“Finding Julia”

“5B”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Flint Tale”

“For Sama”

“For the Birds”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

“Foster”

“Framing John Delorean”

“Frankie”

“Frozen 2”

“Funan”

“Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“The Game Changers”

“Gemini Man”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery”

“Give Me Liberty”

“Glass”

“Gloria Bell”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“The Goldfinch”

“Good Boys”

“The Good Liar”

“The Great Hack”

“Greener Grass”

“Greta”

“The Ground Beneath My Feet”

“Gully Boy”

“Hala”

“Halston”

“Happy Death Day 2 U”

“Harriet”

“Hellboy”

“Her Smell”

“A Hidden Life”

“High Flying Bird”

“The Highwaymen”

“Hold On”

“The Holy Fail”

“Honey Boy”

“Honeyland”

“Hotel Mumbai”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Hustle”

“Hustlers”

“I Love My Body”

“I’m Not Here”

“Immortal Hero”

“The Intruder”

“Invisible Life”

“The Irishman”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“It Chapter Two”

“Jawline”

“Jay Myself”

“Jexi”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Josef (Born in Grace)”

“Judy”

“Jumanji: The Next Level”

“Just Mercy”

“Kaddish”

“The Kid”

“The Kid Who Would Be King”

“The King”

“The Kingmaker”

“The Kitchen”

“Klaus”

“Knife + Heart”

“Knives Out”

“Knock Down the House”

“The Last”

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

“Last Christmas”

“The Last Color”

“The Last Fiction”

“Late Night”

“The Laundromat”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Les Misérables”

“The Lighthouse”

“The Lion King”

“Little”

“Little Women”

“Little Woods”

“Locusts”

“Long Shot”

“Luce”

“Lucy in the Sky”

“M For Malaysia”

“Ma”

“Mad?”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Maiden”

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”

“The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot”

“Mapplethorpe”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“Marriage Story”

“Men in Black: International”

“Mickey and the Bear”

“Midnight Traveler”

“Midsommar”

“Midway”

“A Million Little Pieces”

“Miss Bala”

“Missing Link”

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movement”

“Mosul”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Ms. Purple”

“The Mustang”

“My Stretch of Texas Ground”

“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”

“Ne Zha”

“Never Alone”

“The Nightingale”

“1982”

“1917”

“Non-Fiction”

“Official Secrets”

“Okko’s Inn”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“One Child Nation”

“One Last Night”

“One Little Finger”

“Ophelia”

“The Other Story”

“Otherhood”

“Pachamama”

“Paddleton”

“Pain and Glory”

“Paradise Hills”

“Parasite”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“Pet Sematary”

“Peterloo”

“Photograph”

“Playing with Fire”

“Playmobil the Movie”

“Plus One”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“Poms”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Pretty Broken”

“The Prodigy”

“Promare”

“The Proposal”

“Queen & Slim”

“Queen of Hearts”

“Quezon’s Game”

“The Quiet One”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Ramen Shop”

“Ready or Not”

“Red Joan”

“The Refuge”

“The Report”

“Rezo”

“Richard Jewell”

“Rocketman”

“Roll Red Roll”

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

“Run the Race”

“Sauvage/Wild”

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

“Scotland”

“Sea of Shadows”

“Seberg”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“Shadow”

“Shaft”

“Shazam!”

“Single Slipper Size 7”

“6 Underground”

“The Song of Names”

“Sorry Angel”

“The Sound of Silence”

“South Central Love”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Spies in Disguise”

“The Standoff at Sparrow Creek”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Stuber”

“The Sun is Also a Star”

“Sunset”

“Surprise Me!”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

“Sword of Trust”

“Teen Spirit”

“Tel Aviv on Fire”

“Tell Me Who I Am”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

“Them That Follow”

“This Changes Everything”

“The Magnificent Cake!”

“This One’s For the Ladies”

“To Be of Service”

“To Let”

“Tolkein”

“The Tomorrow Man”

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“The Tower”

“Toy Story 4”

“Transit”

“Trial By Fire”

“Triple Frontier”

“Turnover”

“21 Bridges”

“The Two Popes”

“Uglydolls”

“Uncut Gems”

“Upon & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris”

“The Upside”

“Us”

“Velvet Buzzsaw”

“Vita & Virginia”

“The Warrior Queen of Jhansi”

“Waves”

“Weathering with You”

“What Men Want”

“Where’s My Roy Cohn?”

“The White Crow”

“White Snake”

“Wild Rose”

“Windows on the World”

“Wine Country”

“Wish Man”

“A Wishing Tree”

“Wonder Park”

“Wrestle”

“Yesterday”

“Yomeddine”

“Zombieland: Double Tap”