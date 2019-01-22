×
Oscar Nominations: Foreign-Language Films Surprise in Major Categories

Dave McNary

Roma Cold War
CREDIT: Netflix/Kino Świat

Mexico’s “Roma,” Poland’s “Cold War,” and Germany’s “Never Look Away” provided a powerful showing for foreign-language films with a combined 15 nominations across several categories for the 91st Academy Awards.

The director category featured a number of foreign-born filmmakers: Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War,” and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos for “The Favourite.” Cuaron won the category in 2013 for “Gravity.” Cuaron and Lanthimos also received best picture nominations.

Foreign-language titles also dominated in the cinematography category with Cuaron tapped for “Roma,” Lukasz Zai for “Cold War,” and Caleb Deschanel for German drama “Never Look Away.” It was Deschanel’s sixth Oscar nomination.

Japan’s family drama “Mirai” earned a nomination in the animated film category for Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito. It’s the first nomination for both.

“Roma,” “Cold War,” and “Never Look Away” also scored nominations in the foreign-language category along with Lebanon’s “Capernaum” and Japan’s “Shoplifters.”

“Roma” took a total of 10 nominations Tuesday, tying “The Favourite” for the most Oscar nods this year. Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for lead actress while Marina de Tavira earned a nod in the supporting actress category — the first nominations for both.

Cuaron received a total of four nominations for “Roma” as producer of the best picture, director, cinematographer, and writer in the original screenplay category. He was nominated in the same category for “Y Tu Mamá También” in 2002 and for adapted screenplay for “Children of Men” in 2006.

“Roma” was also nominated in production design for Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez; sound editing and sound mixing.

  • Oscar Nominations: Announcement Doesn't Name a

    Oscar Nominations Reveal Nothing About Hostless Ceremony

    While Tuesday brought a fresh pack of Oscar nominees, we are no closer to understanding what’s in store when the golden statues are handed out on live television come Feb. 24. The point of the dramatic nominees announcement each year is to drum up excitement for the telecast — but this morning, the announcement didn’t feature [...]

  • Queer Oscars Split

    Oscar Race Most LGBTQ Inclusive in History, GLAAD Says

    This year’s crop of Oscar nominated films mark the highest to represent LGBTQ stories, according to media watchdog GLAAD. Four of the eight best picture nominees are inclusive to queer communities, GLAAD found, including “A Star is Born,” “Green Book,” “The Favourite” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In Bradley Cooper’s “Star is Born,” gay icon Lady Gaga [...]

  • Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: The 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    In a year without a clear frontrunner for best picture, the Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning picked a clear favorite (or two). “Roma” and “The Favourite” led all films with 10 nominations each. “A Star is Born” and “Vice” followed with eight nominations apiece. “Black Panther,” which scored seven nods, made history by becoming [...]

  • THE FAVOURITE

    Oscar Nominations Scorecard by Film and Studio

    Yorgos Lanthimos’ royal drama “The Favourite” is reigning over this year’s Oscar nominations, tying with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” for the most nods with 10 apiece. “A Star Is Born” and “Vice” were close behind, each picking up eight nominations. Disney dominated on the studio front, nabbing a leading 16 nominations for films like “Black Panther,” “Ralph [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ Lead Oscar Music Nominations

    Songs from “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “RBG,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “The Ballad of Lester Scruggs” were nominated for Best Song for the 2019 Academy Awards, announced Tuesday morning, while “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Mary Poppins Returns” received nods for Best Score. Specifically, the Best [...]

