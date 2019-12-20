×

Hollywood’s Always Had a Crush on Gangsters

By
Steven Gaydos

Vice President, Executive Editor

Steven's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Muni 1932 Scarface Movie
CREDIT: United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstoc

Long before Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” (2006) won the best picture Oscar, Academy voters had a soft spot for bad fellas. From the first Academy Awards, voters have taken crime tales and gangster yarns seriously. In 1929, “The Racket” was “best picture, production” nommed, and Ben Hecht won the screenplay award for “Underworld.” In 1931, the classic James Cagney-starrer “The Public Enemy,” competed in the original screenplay category, while Edward G. Robinson’s iconic “Little Caesar” competed for the adapted screenplay award.

In 1935, the gangster film not only won its second Oscar (for original screenplay for the Clark Gable hit, “Manhattan Melodrama”), but that movie became part of American crime lore when John Dillinger met his fate at the hands of the G-men’s Tommy guns when he made the mistake of escorting a certain lady in red to a screening of the picture in Chicago.

As evidence of the genre’s respectability back in that era, perhaps no “serious” actor from stage was more sought for movie roles in the early sound era than the great Paul Muni. A star of Yiddish Theater in New York and then Broadway, here’s how Variety described his first major role on the New York stage in 1926:
“Muni, as the aged father (he was 30 at the time!), registers with a memorable and inspired performance. From Yiddish legit, as are most of the rest of the cast.

Popular on Variety

There’s no question but that those Yiddish legits know how to troup. Similar histrionics from a Lambs’ clubber would place (him) among the theatrical Immortals.”
In 1932, the same year that Muni appeared in Howard Hawks’ massively

influential “Scarface,” Muni was nominated for the lead actor Oscar for “I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang.” By 1935 he had scored Hollywood’s highest honor for his role in “The Life of Louis Pasteur” and went on to score four more lead actor Oscar noms before his passing in 1967.

For Muni, crime obviously did pay, and as evidenced by the kudos and views for Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” it still plays.

More Film

  • Paul Muni 1932 Scarface Movie

    Hollywood's Always Had a Crush on Gangsters

    Long before Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed” (2006) won the best picture Oscar, Academy voters had a soft spot for bad fellas. From the first Academy Awards, voters have taken crime tales and gangster yarns seriously. In 1929, “The Racket” was “best picture, production” nommed, and Ben Hecht won the screenplay award for “Underworld.” In 1931, [...]

  • Palm Springs Festival Brings Out Film

    Filmgoing Frenzy About to Start at Palm Springs Film Festival

    With a focus on Italian films accompanying a large selection of international features, most of which are competing for Oscars, the 31st annual Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival will run Jan. 3-12. “An Almost Ordinary Summer,” directed by Simone Godano, will kick off the festival on Jan. 3. Other Italian films to unspool are “The [...]

  • Hustlers Movie

    The Political Winners and Losers of Awards Season Films

    This may be the first year in memory when the movies seem more serious about politics than the politicians. Of course, the flippancy began about three years ago when Donald Trump ascended to the highest elected position in the land. What quickly followed was The Resistance Movement that refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of a [...]

  • 'Pagan Peak' Creators to Direct 'Hagen

    'Pagan Peak' Creators to Direct 'Hagen Von Tronje' for Constantin

    Cyrill Boss and Philipp Stennert, the creators of Sky hit series “Pagan Peak,” will direct “Hagen Von Tronje,” based on the Wolfgang Hohlbein bestseller, a reinterpretation of the Nibelungen saga. Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben will produce the project for Constantin Film as both a feature-length film and a six-part series. Production will start next [...]

  • Crawl Movie Paramount

    Serbian Production Incentives Boost Foreign Shoots

    In the heyday of the film industry of the former Yugoslavia, silver-screen icons including Kirk Douglas, Sophia Loren and Anthony Quinn could be spotted ducking the paparazzi at Belgrade’s historic Hotel Metropol, a five-star redoubt that hosted royals, statesmen and the New Year’s soirees of then-President Josep Broz Tito. Four decades later, Serbian officials are [...]

  • The Load Serbian Movie

    Serbian Pic Business Rebounds With Film Center Boost

    Hardly a decade ago the film industry in Serbia was in a state of crisis. The state-funded film center had failed to secure its annual budget for 2011. Production was in the doldrums. For a proud country with a rich cinematic legacy dating back to the glory days of the former Yugoslavia, alarm bells were [...]

  • ViacomCBS Sets $375 Million Deal for

    ViacomCBS Sets $375 Million Deal for 49% Stake in Miramax

    ViacomCBS has reached a deal to acquire a 49% stake in Miramax from Qatar-based owner BeIN Media Group for a total of $375 million. The deal calls for ViacomCBS to pay $150 million in cash up front, plus a commitment to invest $45 million a year for five years to fund new film and TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad