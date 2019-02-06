×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oscars: Somber Themes Run Through Live Action Shorts

By

Kathy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fauve Oscar Nominated Short Film 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of H264 Distribution

Each of the multi-award winning narrative shorts (40 minutes and under running time) explores a somber theme. Directors hail from Canada, Europe and Israel with one U.S.-made entry (“Skin”). Members of the Academy’s Short Films and Feature Animation Branch determined the shortlist and nominees, culled from 140 qualifying entries. Academy rules dictate that only voters who’ve seen all five films are eligible to vote in this category.

Detainment
Childhood’s darkest possibilities are explored in three of the films. “Detainment,” directed, written and produced by Dublin-based Vincent Lambe, along with producer Darren Mahon, is rooted in a true story and utilizes verbatim police transcripts, as two 10-year-old murder and kidnapping suspects are questioned in the notorious 1993 U.K. crime. The subject remains sensitive and controversial 25 years on. “I wanted to make sense of what happened in order to prevent it in the future,” says Lambe, who also works as a casting director and agent for child actors. The film was shot on location where the tragic killing of the toddler occurred, with few embellishments, he says. “It’s not meant to be sympathetic, but rather humanizes them as two 10-year-old boys rather than as monsters.”

Related

Fauve
Canadian director Jeremy Comte and producer Maria Gracia Turgeon’s “Fauve” earned 65 festival awards since premiering, including a 2018 Sundance special jury award. Set in the countryside at an abandoned and isolated surface mine that resembles a denuded moonscape, “Fauve” follows two rowdy boys as their coarse mind game goes too far and beyond their control. The director’s intent was to explore the psychology of kids, rivalry and the need for boys to prove themselves. “I wanted non-actors,” says Comte, who auditioned 70 boys in a search for “a rough-around-the-edges energy.” He says the two actors hired [Félix Grenier and Alexandre Perreault] “were so great from the start, confident and transparent.” He fed them lines before each scene and rehearsed on location.

Marguerite
Marguerite” is the story of a lonely octogenarian woman suffering from diabetes whose only human contact is Rachel (portrayed by Sandrine Bisson) her caregiver. When she discovers her nurse is gay, Marguerite (played by Beatrice Picard) is shocked at first, but then comes to a realization. “It opens her up to her own regret, the life she was not able to live,” says Montreal-based director and screenwriter Marianne Farley. She describes the film — sparked by her own relationship with her grandmother — as hopeful. “It is about human connection, compassion, empathy and regret.” Marie-Hélène Panisset produced the 19½- minute French-language film, which recently completed a yearlong festival run. Funding came from Canada’s Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec.

Mother
Mother” [“Madre”] is a taut minimalistic thriller, per Madrid-based director Rodrigo Sorogoyen. María del Puy Alvarado produced the Spanish-language film, which follows a mother as she talks on the phone to her son, who is away on vacation with his father. She soon realizes something is terribly wrong and has minutes to solve the problem. “In 15 minutes you can feel a lot of tension without realizing it,” Sorogoyen says. The idea for the short originated when one of the director’s friends went through a similar situation in real time. “It seemed to me to be very powerful material for a thriller, which begins in a very everyday situation and ends in a huge emotional rollercoaster ride for the protagonist.” Much of the action occurs off-screen. “The spectator has to use his imagination and the imagination is very powerful,” he says.

Skin
The Studio City, Calif.-based husband-and-wife team of Israeli-born Guy Nattiv (director) and Jaime Ray Newman (producer) are behind “Skin,” the story of a racist white father and young son and the explosive consequences following the father’s confrontation with a black man at a supermarket. “I wanted to talk about racism and gun control,” Nattiv says. “I feel we are more violent, there’s more racism in evidence, and I feel insecure as a non-American.” He hopes the film will serve as a platform for change. “Artists more than anyone need to step up to the plate,” says Newman, who is also an actress. She notes they called in every favor to produce the short and have since produced a feature-length film on the same topic that will be released this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Fauve Oscar Nominated Short Film 2019

    Oscars: Somber Themes Run Through Live Action Shorts

    Each of the multi-award winning narrative shorts (40 minutes and under running time) explores a somber theme. Directors hail from Canada, Europe and Israel with one U.S.-made entry (“Skin”). Members of the Academy’s Short Films and Feature Animation Branch determined the shortlist and nominees, culled from 140 qualifying entries. Academy rules dictate that only voters [...]

  • Free Solo Minding the Gap Documentary

    Oscar Documentary Nominees Break the Mold

    Known as a notoriously unpredictable bunch, the Academy’s documentary branch has become rather predictable in the past two years. The evidence lies in the films they choose not to recognize come Oscar time: Films such as Brett Morgen’s 2017 Jane Goodall docu, “Jane,” and two of last year’s biggest nonfiction box office successes — Morgan [...]

  • Oscar Foreign-Language Directors Find Compelling Stories

    Oscar Foreign-Language Directors Find Compelling Stories

    Directors of this year’s foreign-language Oscar nominees felt compelled to tell tales of universal themes. Capernaum Lebanon The Oscar race has fueled the ongoing protest against the industry’s sidelining of woman directors, serving up no female-helmed films in the best picture or director categories. That leaves Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki as the only distaff director nominated [...]

  • Liam Neeson'Good Morning America' TV show,

    Liam Neeson Attends 'Cold Pursuit' Premiere Despite Racism Controversy

    Liam Neeson stepped out on Tuesday night in New York City to attend the premiere of his Lionsgate thriller “Cold Pursuit.” However, the red carpet for the screening was canceled just hours before arrivals were to begin in the wake of the Neeson’s racially charged comments he recently made during an interview with the Independent. [...]

  • Elvis Mitchell WGFestival, Los Angeles, USA

    Elvis Mitchell Geotags Top Filmmakers in Docuseries 'Elvis Goes There'

    Journalist, film critic and radio host Elvis Mitchell got to travel the world and interview renowned filmmakers about their hometowns and inspirations in his new docuseries “Elvis Goes There” on EPIX. “Each place was very specific and came to mean much more than I could’ve imagined,” Mitchell told Variety. Related Director Defends Controversial Film About Murdered [...]

  • 'The Prodigy' Review

    Film Review: 'The Prodigy'

    If we’ve learned anything from movies like “The Omen,” “The Bad Seed,” and “The Good Son,” it’s that kids can be little demons. Director Nicholas McCarthy’s “The Prodigy” takes that concept a bit further, positing that children have the ability to carry the past lives of demonic, sociopathic souls and act on their deranged feelings. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad