Oscar-Inspired Festivities That Anyone Can Attend

Whether you make it to the Dolby or not, you can still celebrate Oscar’s big week with these awards-themed menu items, viewing events and treats.

If you can’t win an award, you can eat one. Compartes designed a seven-inch, 24-karat gold-dusted statue made of decadent dark chocolate ($34.95), while confectioner Valerie Gordon offers a package of six mini chocolate statuettes($72). compartes.com/products/chocolate-award-statue; valerieconfections.com/products/golden-men

Viviane, the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills’ poolside eatery, is serving awards season cocktails inspired by this year’s films. Don’t miss the “A Star Is Born,” featuring rye, ginger and vanilla syrups, lemon juice and star anise. 310-407-7791, avalon-hotel.com/beverly-hills/viviane

For those looking to watch the show in style, Margot, the newly opened Culver City rooftop restaurant from the Norah team, is hosting an Oscar viewing party complete with ballots, cocktail specials and dance beats. 310-643-5853, margot.la

Manhattanites can get their Oscar — and popcorn — fix at Oceana in midtown. Pastry chef Douglas Hernandez’s awards-themed Popcorn Sundae is made from Sable Breton, popcorn gelato, frozen caramel popcorn and caramel powder. 212-759-5941, oceanarestaurant.com

To fuel for or recover from the Oscars, Silver Lake deli Freedman’s is taking over the kitchen at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills’ restaurant, Avec Nous, for brunch. Bagel towers, smoked fish, caviar and comfort food will be served

from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23-25, 310-860-8660, avecnous.com

Catch up on this year’s contending films at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills’ third annual Culina @ Four Seasons Oscar Film Week series, benefitting Lollipop Theater Network. From Feb. 19-23, all eight best picture nominees will be screened, paired with a three-course dinner ($59) or weekend brunch buffet ($35). RSVP at 310-860-4000, culinarestaurant.com/events/dinner-and-a-movie-oscar-screeenings