×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eastern Europe Fields Strong Oscar Entries

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beanpole Un Certain Regard Cannes
CREDIT: Liana Mukhamedzyanova

Western Europe traditionally gets the lion’s share of attention in the international film category, with France and Italy still leading the record books in terms of nominations and wins. But a number of the most exciting contenders among this year’s submissions hail from a little further east: in a bumper year for cinema from Central and Eastern Europe, a few titles stand out.

Language has been a subject of significant controversy in this year’s Oscar race. Yet, the Academy has moved the needle on this front in recent years: not so long ago, films that weren’t in an official language of the submitting country were ineligible. That would have ruled out this year’s submission from the Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird.” Aiming to be the first Czech film to score a nomination since 2003’s “Zelary,” Václav Marhoul’s film is a linguistic anomaly in all respects: it’s the first film to be made in the semi-constructed Interslavic language, a zonal hybrid.

In adapting Polish writer Jerzy Kosinski’s harrowing 1965 novel about a lone boy nomadically surviving the atrocities of the Holocaust — once promoted as a memoir, though later exposed as fiction — Marhoul determined that a story of such horrific, internationally shared history shouldn’t be identified with any one nation. Hence the decision to shoot in Interslavic, with an indeterminate setting and a global cast including such major names as Harvey Keitel, Stellan Skarsgard and Barry Pepper. Shot in stark, striking black and white, it’s among the most vivid, violent child’s-eye Holocaust stories ever put to screen; reactions from its premiere in Venice ranged from adulation to startled walkouts. Whichever side the Academy falls on, no film in the running meets the new international film designation quite so literally.

Popular on Variety

It’s not the only shattering World War II story from Central and Eastern Europe in the race, however. The 28-year-old prodigy Kantemir Balagov dazzled critics and scooped the director prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section for his bold, uncompromising sophomore feature, “Beanpole” — Russia’s selection this year. A story of post-war trauma, grief and desire, it plays out between two female ex-soldiers eking out a living in a Leningrad veterans’ hospital, and balances the profound emotional pain of the material with saturated color and sensuality. It has earned its young director, who studied under Aleksandr Sokurov, comparisons to veteran Russian masters; auspiciously, it’s produced by regular Andrey Zvyagintsev collaborator Alexander Rodnyansky, who shepherded recent Russian nominees “Loveless” and “Leviathan.”

A gentler post-WWII relationship study is to be found in Hungary’s submission, Barnabás Tóth’s “Those Who Remained,” which premiered to a warm reception at the Telluride Film Festival in August. Tóth’s film tells the story of two Holocaust survivors — a middle-age doctor and a teenage girl, widowed and orphaned, respectively, in the genocide — who form a close father-daughter bond in the early days of Hungary’s Communist regime. Both of Hungary’s past winners in the category, 1981’s “Mephisto” and 2015’s “Son of Saul,” were Holocaust-themed; “Those Who Remained” has the classical humanism that many of the category’s voters favor.

Bringing things up to date, Poland’s submission, “Corpus Christi,” engages provocatively with the role of Catholicism in contemporary Polish society, following a juvenile offender who, inspired by a spiritual awakening while in detention, masquerades as a small-parish priest. Much-garlanded on the international festival circuit since its Venice premiere, it’s a conversation-stoking study of the restrictions of deceptions of organized religion, inspired by true events. It’s the breakout third feature from 38-year-old director Jan Komasa: after a run of submissions from veterans including Pawel Pawlikowski, Agnieszka Holland and Andrzej Wajda, Polish selectors have opted for younger energy.

While all these countries have won the Oscar, Romania is patiently awaiting its first nomination in the category — despite the Romanian New Wave having been one of the century’s most significant world cinema movements. A decade after his critically revered slow-cinema procedural “Police, Adjective” failed to crack the shortlist, writer-director Corneliu Porumboiu is trying again with Cannes competition entry “The Whistlers.” An offbeat noir set largely on the Spanish island of La Gomera, it’s not only the sunnier setting that marks it as a slight departure for the director: its whimsical adherence to genre tropes is unexpected too, that change of pace may help Romania finally win voters over.

If there’s a wild card from the region though, to look out for, it’s North Macedonia’s “Honeyland,” one of several docs among the submissions aiming to become the category’s first non-fiction nominee since “The Missing Picture” in 2013. Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s exquisitely shot debut feature, following the travails of an independent female beekeeper in the Macedonian hills, was a smash in Sundance.

More Film

  • Pain and Glory Penelope Cruz

    Oscar's International Film Race Hits Road Bumps

    “I grew up watching foreign-language films,” director Alfonso Cuarón quipped after his “Roma” won the Oscar for foreign-language film last year. “Learning so much from them and being inspired. Films like ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Rashomon,’ ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Breathless.’” For foreign-language committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, who had taken over the position that [...]

  • Macau festival poster

    Macao Film Festival Kicks off in Fine Style

    The fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Award kicked off in fine style Thursday night. The opening night event allowed plenty of chance for mingling before and after a quadri-lingual ceremony that still managed to wrap up in just 45 minutes. After a trio of tenors opened proceedings with “Over The Rainbow” it [...]

  • Beanpole Un Certain Regard Cannes

    Eastern Europe Fields Strong Oscar Entries

    Western Europe traditionally gets the lion’s share of attention in the international film category, with France and Italy still leading the record books in terms of nominations and wins. But a number of the most exciting contenders among this year’s submissions hail from a little further east: in a bumper year for cinema from Central [...]

  • Atlantics Movie Senegal Netflix

    African Oscar Submissions Overcome Challenges

    The decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in November to disqualify Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from the international feature Oscar race marred an otherwise promising awards season for Africa, which still saw its total number of submissions reach a record-breaking nine. The ensuing controversy brought filmmakers, including Ava DuVernay, into the fray, [...]

  • Oscar International Film Rule Changes Bring

    Oscar International Film Rule Changes Bring Unexpected Problems

    New name, same category, new problems. Over the past decade, reforms to the submissions, voting and nomination procedures for the foreign-language feature category — now dubbed international feature — have led to a stronger and edgier group of nominees. But this year, the disqualification of a couple of submitted titles and concern over other rules [...]

  • Mideast Films Mighty in International Oscar

    Mideast Films Mighty in International Oscar Race

    This year, with some mighty titles from the Maghreb evaluated alongside the rest of continental Africa, the competitive potential of the Middle East lineup handicapped here may seem a tad diminished. Nevertheless, the territory boasts a possible short-list contender in Palestinian helmer Elia Suleiman’s wry travelog “It Must Be Heaven,” which nabbed the international critics [...]

  • The Two Popes Netflix

    'Popes' High Hopes: Oscar Eyes Rare Trip to the Vatican

    In 91 years, no one has ever been Oscar-nominated for playing a pope. That could change this year if Jonathan Pryce (lead actor) and Anthony Hopkins (supporting) are recognized for the crowd-pleasing “The Two Popes,” as, respectively, Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI. The film depicts their mutual wariness, which turns into friendship. And thanks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad