Nicole Brending’s ‘Dollhouse’ Wins Grand Jury Award at Slamdance

Nicole Brending’s “Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture” has won the Narrative Feature Grand Jury prize and the Spirit of Slamdance award at the 25th Slamdance Film Festival.

The film follows rise and fall of fictional child pop star Junie Spoons as her life story unfolds, as told by those who knew her.

“’Dollhouse’ wasn’t like any other film at the festival or any festival,” the feature film jury said. “It was outrageous, bold, hilarious. We’re also giving it the grand prize because we think it really embodies the spirit of the Slamdance.”

Winners were announced at a ceremony at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah on Thursday evening. The festival runs concurrently with the Sundance Film Festival. The Slamdance feature competition is limited to films made by first-time directors with budgets under $1 million and without U.S. distribution.

“The Vast of Night,” directed by Andrew Patterson, won the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, while director David Hambridge’s “Kifaru” won the 2019 Audience Award for Documentary Feature. “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story,” won the Best of Breakouts Audience Award.

Related Rotterdam Film Review: 'Beats' After 'Super Columbine Massacre RPG!': The Rebirth of The Slamdance Guerrilla Game Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kifaru” also won the Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize. An Honorable Mention was awarded to “Markie in Milwaukee,” directed by Matt Kliegman. The Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize went to “Tungrus,” directed by Rishi Chandna, while “Las Del Diente” directed by Ana Perez Lopez was awarded the Honorable Mention.

This year’s Russo Brothers Fellowship was awarded to Hannah Peterson, director of “East of the River.” The $25,000 prize, presented by AGBO Films in partnership with the festival, is designed to enable a deserving filmmaker the opportunity to continue their journey with mentorship from Joe and Anthony Russo as well as development support from their studio.

The 2019 CreativeFuture Innovation Award went to “Bloeistraat 11,” directed by Nienke Deutz. This award is given to an emerging filmmaker who exhibits the innovative spirit of filmmaking.

Slamdance alumni include the Russos, Christopher Nolan, Marc Forster, Jared Hess, Lena Dunham, Benh Zeitlin, Seth Gordon, and Lynn Shelton. Significant titles have debuted at Slamdance such as “Mad Hot Ballroom,” and Gordon’s “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.” Last year’s winners were Trevor Stevens’ “Rock Steady Row” in the narrative category and Pablo Bryant’s “Mr. Fish: Cartooning From the Deep End” for documentary.

A full list of winners is below:

Jury Awards | Narrative Features

Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize – Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture (Dir.: Nicole Brending)

Honorable Mentions: Cat Sticks (Directed by Ronny Sen)

Jury Awards | Documentary Features, Documentary Shorts

Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize – Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

Honorable Mention – Markie in Milwaukee (Dir.: Matt Kliegman)

Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize – Tungrus (Dir.: Rishi Chandna)

Honorable Mention: Las Del Diente (Dir.: Ana Perez Lopez)

Jury Awards – Narrative Shorts

Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Woman In Stall (Dir.: Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli)

Honorable Mention: East of the River (Dir.: Hannah Peterson)

Jury Awards – Experimental Shorts/ Animated Shorts

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Wayward Emulsions (Dir.: Tina Takemoto)

Honorable Mention: Applied Pressure (Dir.: Kelly Sears)

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Shalva (Tranquility) (Dir.: Danna Windsor)

Honorable Mention: Bloeistraat 11 directed (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

Slamdance Acting Award:

Siyabonga Majola (We Are Thankful)

Slamdance Acting Award Honorable Mention:

Aya Kitai (Demolition Girl)

Lauren McCune (Ready for Love)

George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award Winner:

Nicole Brending (dir. Of Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture)

CreativeFuture Innovation Award:

Bloeistraat 11 (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

The Russo Brothers Fellowship Award Winner:

Hannah Peterson, dir. of East of the River

Audience Awards:

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature: The Vast of Night (Dir.: Andrew Patterson)

Audience Award for Documentary Feature: Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

Audience Award for Beyond Feature: Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Dir.: Patrick Creadon)