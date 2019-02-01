×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicole Brending’s ‘Dollhouse’ Wins Grand Jury Award at Slamdance

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Slamdance

Nicole Brending’s “Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture” has won the Narrative Feature Grand Jury prize and the Spirit of Slamdance award at the 25th Slamdance Film Festival.

The film follows rise and fall of fictional child pop star Junie Spoons as her life story unfolds, as told by those who knew her.

“’Dollhouse’ wasn’t like any other film at the festival or any festival,” the feature film jury said. “It was outrageous, bold, hilarious. We’re also giving it the grand prize because we think it really embodies the spirit of the Slamdance.”

Winners were announced at a ceremony at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah on Thursday evening. The festival runs concurrently with the Sundance Film Festival. The Slamdance feature competition is limited to films made by first-time directors with budgets under $1 million and without U.S. distribution.

“The Vast of Night,” directed by Andrew Patterson, won the Audience Award for Narrative Feature, while director David Hambridge’s “Kifaru” won the 2019 Audience Award for Documentary Feature. “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story,” won the Best of Breakouts Audience Award.

Related

“Kifaru” also won the Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize. An Honorable Mention was awarded to “Markie in Milwaukee,” directed by Matt Kliegman. The Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize went to “Tungrus,” directed by Rishi Chandna, while “Las Del Diente” directed by Ana Perez Lopez was awarded the Honorable Mention.

This year’s Russo Brothers Fellowship was awarded to Hannah Peterson, director of “East of the River.” The $25,000 prize, presented by AGBO Films in partnership with the festival, is designed to enable a deserving filmmaker the opportunity to continue their journey with mentorship from Joe and Anthony Russo as well as development support from their studio.

The 2019 CreativeFuture Innovation Award went to “Bloeistraat 11,” directed by Nienke Deutz. This award is given to an emerging filmmaker who exhibits the innovative spirit of filmmaking.

Slamdance alumni include the Russos, Christopher Nolan, Marc Forster, Jared Hess, Lena Dunham, Benh Zeitlin, Seth Gordon, and Lynn Shelton. Significant titles have debuted at Slamdance such as “Mad Hot Ballroom,” and Gordon’s “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.” Last year’s winners were Trevor Stevens’ “Rock Steady Row” in the narrative category and Pablo Bryant’s “Mr. Fish: Cartooning From the Deep End” for documentary.

A full list of winners is below:

Jury Awards | Narrative Features

Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize – Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture (Dir.: Nicole Brending)

Honorable Mentions: Cat Sticks (Directed by Ronny Sen)

 

Jury Awards | Documentary Features, Documentary Shorts

Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize – Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

Honorable Mention – Markie in Milwaukee (Dir.: Matt Kliegman)

Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize – Tungrus (Dir.: Rishi Chandna)

Honorable Mention: Las Del Diente (Dir.: Ana Perez Lopez)

 

Jury Awards – Narrative Shorts

Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Woman In Stall (Dir.: Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli)

Honorable Mention: East of the River (Dir.: Hannah Peterson)

 

Jury Awards – Experimental Shorts/ Animated Shorts

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Wayward Emulsions (Dir.: Tina Takemoto)

Honorable Mention: Applied Pressure (Dir.: Kelly Sears)

 

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize: Shalva (Tranquility) (Dir.: Danna Windsor)

Honorable Mention: Bloeistraat 11 directed (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

 

Slamdance Acting Award:

Siyabonga Majola (We Are Thankful)

 

Slamdance Acting Award Honorable Mention:

Aya Kitai (Demolition Girl)

Lauren McCune (Ready for Love)

 

George Starks Spirit of Slamdance Award Winner:

Nicole Brending (dir. Of Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture)

 

CreativeFuture Innovation Award:

Bloeistraat 11 (Dir.: Nienke Deutz)

 

The Russo Brothers Fellowship Award Winner:

Hannah Peterson, dir. of East of the River

 

Audience Awards:

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature: The Vast of Night (Dir.: Andrew Patterson)

 

Audience Award for Documentary Feature: Kifaru (Dir.: David Hambridge)

 

Audience Award for Beyond Feature: Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Dir.: Patrick Creadon)

 

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out

    Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out With Short Video App TikTok

    Hugely popular short video platform, TikTok has teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to promote the studio’s psychological thriller “Escape Room.” The film features six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control. They must use their wits to find and follow the clues, or die. Sony recreated settings from the film, including a shrinking [...]

  • Nicole Brending's 'Dollhouse' Wins Grand Jury

    Nicole Brending's 'Dollhouse' Wins Grand Jury Award at Slamdance

    Nicole Brending’s “Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture” has won the Narrative Feature Grand Jury prize and the Spirit of Slamdance award at the 25th Slamdance Film Festival. The film follows rise and fall of fictional child pop star Junie Spoons as her life story unfolds, as told by those who [...]

  • 'Third Wife' Director Ash Mayfair Joins

    'Third Wife' Director Ash Mayfair Joins SE Asia Fiction Film Lab

    Ash Mayfair, the Vietnamese director whose first film “The Third Wife” rocked the Toronto, San Sebastian and Chicago festivals last year, will join Myanmar’s The Maw Naing (“The Monk”) in going back to school. They are among five young talents who will take part in the third edition of Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC), [...]

  • Peppa Goes Viral Ahead of China's

    'Peppa' Goes Viral Ahead of China's Year of the Pig

    With a helping hand from e-commerce giant Alibaba, China has succumbed to Peppa Pig mania. And, following a recent agreement with STX, North American audiences will also get a taste of Chinese New Year swine fever. As the Chinese lunar new year of the pig approaches, there’s no way to escape Peppa. Shopping malls, grocery [...]

  • Miami Film Festival Open With 'This

    Miami Film Festival to Open With 'This Changes Everything'

    The Miami Film Festival has set “This Changes Everything,” the documentary about gender inequity in the film and TV industry, to open its 36th edition on March 1. The documentary features women including Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Taraji P. Henson and many others advocating for change. “The cultural reckoning of our current times has irrevocably [...]

  • ABA_189_AFF_0070_v0230.87468 – Rosa Salazar stars as

    Film Review: 'Alita: Battle Angel'

    It is a view broadly held in Hollywood that writing is not the greatest of James Cameron’s manifold filmmaking gifts: The visual storytelling of his blockbusters is what sticks, not the plywood poetry he sticks in the mouths of his often perfunctory characters. A new Cameron production that boasts his imagination behind the keyboard rather [...]

  • Jackie Chan Gets VR Treatment in

    Jackie Chan Gets VR Treatment in iQIYI's 'Knight of Shadows'

    Chinese streaming firm, iQIYI is to release a virtual reality version of “The Knight of Shadows,” the Jackie Chan-starring film that will launch in conventional theaters at Chinese New Year. It is pitched as a family-friendly costume fantasy. The 23-minute VR version will be available for viewing at Digital Domain Space VR cinemas across China. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad