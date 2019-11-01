×

Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Alfre Woodard, 10 Actors to Watch

By

Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alfre Woodard
Cynthia Erivo
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Maya Hawke
Noah Jupe
View Gallery 10 Images

For the second year in a row, Variety will present its 10 Actors to Watch in conjunction with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach. This marks the 21st year Variety has presented 10 Actors to Watch.

The festival will also bestow honors on artists who have made a significant impact in film this year. Talent will be celebrated at a brunch and ceremony held Nov. 3 at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast.

Newport Beach will present Artist of Distinction awards to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Stephanie Beatriz, “Downton Abbey” star Allen Leech, “The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch and playwright-thesp Tracy Letts, soon to be seen in “Ford v Ferrari.” Alfre Woodard will receive the Icon Award.

Woodard began her journey on an acting career in high school, the moment she first stepped onto the stage as a junior in Federico García Lorca’s “House of Bernarda Alba.”

“I felt the freedom of creative performance and I felt it was a language that was innate to me, that I didn’t know I had,” she says. “And when I say ‘freedom,’ it’s like that place you want to stay in, more than any other place. That’s when I knew I was going to do it professionally. I found my life language then.”

After graduating from Boston University, Woodard worked in theater, making a splash Off Broadway in Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf” before making her film debut in the thriller “Remember My Name.”

Her career picked up steam as she appeared in films and television, picking up an Academy Award nomination for 1983’s “Cross Creek” and winning her first Emmy Award for “Hill Street Blues.” She was a series regular on “St. Elsewhere” and has worked steadily over the decades, winning three more Emmys, including for “Miss Evers’ Boys,” “The Practice” and “L.A. Law,” a Golden Globe and multiple Screen Actors Guild, NAACP Image and Cable ACE Awards.

With such a wide variety of roles, Woodard has crafted her process to reflect how she approached athletics, which she also participated in growing up.

“I begin the same way I would if I’m beginning a season – I get my physical instrument in gear and toned the same way as a violinist or cellist is taking care of that particular instrument,” she says. “Then I start to toy with the way the person speaks, figuring out where they’re from very specifically – not just ‘in the South,’ but what state? And in that state, what county? Because everything has to be very specific. I build, layer by layer, all the way up.”

Currently receiving stellar reviews for her turn as a prison warden in the drama “Clemency,” Woodard is continuing her breakneck pace, having completed a season of Apple’s sci-fi drama “See” and preparing for a second, as well as appearing in next year’s “Fatherhood,” alongside Kevin Hart and Anthony Carrigan.

“I want to keep seeing stories about people and places that most of us have never heard of,” she says. “I am determined that we must put regular people’s stories on the big screen.”

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Alfre Woodard

    Newport Beach Film Festival Honors Alfre Woodard, 10 Actors to Watch

    For the second year in a row, Variety will present its 10 Actors to Watch in conjunction with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach. This marks the 21st year Variety has presented 10 Actors to Watch. The festival will also bestow honors on artists who have made a significant impact in film [...]

  • SND Launches Sales on French Psychological

    AFM: SND Launches Sales on French Psychological Thriller 'Appearances'

    SND, the commercial arm of the French TV network M6, will be launching sales on “Appearances” (“Valses de Vienne”), a psychological thriller headlined by Karin Viard (“Jealous,” pictured). “Appearances” is adapted from Swedish author Karin Alvtegen’s bestselling crime novel “Betrayal.” The film revolves around a couple of successful French expats, Eve and Henri, who live [...]

  • Lauren Greenfield The Kingmaker Documentary

    Lauren Greenfield on Her Imelda Marcos Documentary 'The Kingmaker'

    Photographer-turned-filmmaker Lauren Greenfield has directed several critically acclaimed docs, including HBO’s “Thin,” “The Queen of Versailles” and “Generation Wealth.” On the heels of that last film, which looks at consumerism, beauty and gender through the lens of a warped American dream, she raises the stakes in her career-long examination of greed-driven corruption with “The Kingmaker,” [...]

  • Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum Reunites With 'Dear John' Team for 'Soundtrack of Silence' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Channing Tatum is reteaming with the writer and producing team behind his breakout movie “Dear John” for Paramount Pictures’ “Soundtrack of Silence.” Tatum will star in the film, as well as produce alongside Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan for their Free Association. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and John Fischer will also serve as [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    'Terminator: Dark Fate' Tracks Down $2.4 Million in Thursday Night Previews

    Paramount’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” has launched with $2.4 million in North American locations on Halloween night previews. The most recent Thursday night Halloween previews took place in 2013 when “Ender’s Game” pulled in $1.4 million and went on to collect $27 million for the weekend domestically. “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth installment in the sci-fi [...]

  • Dolemite

    'Dolemite' Is Set in the 1970s, but It's Really About Showbiz Today

    Rudy Ray Moore was “breezy and funny” in his standup comedy, Variety declared in a 1970 review at the California Sahara nightclub in South Central L.A. Five years later, a Variety film critic saw Moore’s “Dolemite” and sighed “Dull-emite is a more apt title.” Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” covers Moore’s career in those years, [...]

  • Berlinale to Shift Back to Its

    Berlin Film Festival to Shift Back to Its Traditional Position in the Calendar in 2021

    The Berlin Film Festival, one of the world’s top gathering places for the movie industry, will return to its traditional early February slot on the calendar in 2021, in response to a change of dates for the Academy Awards. This year’s Berlinale, which attracted 18,600 industry guests and 3,500 journalists, ran Feb. 7-17, with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad