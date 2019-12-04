×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New York Film Critics Circle Announces 2019 Winners

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atlantics
CREDIT: Atlantics/Courtesy of Netflix

The New York Film Critics Circle will be announcing its yearly awards Wednesday morning.

The 85th ceremony will be held Jan. 7 at the New York Film Critics’ annual gala.

Last year, “Roma” was named best film with Alfonso Cuarón taking the top directing prize. Past prize winners have included “Lady Bird,” “La La Land,” “Carol,” “Boyhood” and “American Hustle.”

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded by Wanda Hale of the New York Daily News, has been handing out superlatives since 1935.

Below is the 2019 winners list, updating live:

Best Film: 

Best Director: 

Best First Film: “Atlantics”

Best Actor: 

Best Actress: 

Best Supporting Actor: 

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Non-Fiction Film: 

Best Screenplay: 

Best Cinematography: 

Best Foreign Language Film: “Parasite”

Best Animated Film:

More Film

  • Little Women BTS

    Golden Globes Nominations: 10 Things to Watch Out for, From 'Little Women' to 'Cats'

    The Golden Globe nominations are just around the corner. Names we’ll likely hear when the nominees are revealed include Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”). Films on track for multiple noms include “Once Upon a Time in [...]

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett Says Drama Needs to Be ‘Challenging and Impolite and Provocative’

    In London on Wednesday to talk about her upcoming scripted series, “Stateless,” Cate Blanchett implored drama producers to be impolite, provocative and to make shows that start meaningful conversations. “I love zombies, I love vampires,” the two-time Oscar-winner said. “But we’re living in a time when the political system, which is meant to deal with [...]

  • Atlantics

    New York Film Critics Circle Announces 2019 Winners

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be announcing its yearly awards Wednesday morning. The 85th ceremony will be held Jan. 7 at the New York Film Critics’ annual gala. Last year, “Roma” was named best film with Alfonso Cuarón taking the top directing prize. Past prize winners have included “Lady Bird,” “La La Land,” [...]

  • Erica-Rivas-Nahuel-Pérez-Biscayart

    Film Factory Acquires Natalia Meta’s “Psycho-sexual fantastic thriller’ ‘The Intruder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  — In one of the biggest deals clinched at this year’s Ventana Sur, Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Ent. has acquired international sales rights outside Latin America to “El Prófugo” (“The Intruder”). Described by its makers as a“psycho-sexual fantastic thriller,” “The Intruder” stars two of Argentina’s most internationally-rated actors: Erica Rivas, extraordinary as the [...]

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in 'No Time to Die' Trailer

    Daniel Craig, returning as British secret agent James Bond for what might be the last time, gave audiences the first glimpse at “No Time to Die.” The first trailer for the 25th chapter in the long-running spy series debuted Wednesday, which sees Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. His tranquil days are short lived, however, when [...]

  • Ventana Sur 2019

    Ventana Sur: Producers Discuss Complexity of Fiction Remakes

    BUENOS AIRES — Esteemed Argentine film producers gathered to relay their experiences with fiction remakes as part of Ventana Sur’s industry conference series held at the UCA campus in Buenos Aires on Monday. The panelists included Juan Vera and Marcos Carnevale, directors who sold the rights to their films “Mama Se Fue De Viaje,” and [...]

  • Helen Mirren

    Helen Mirren to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Berlin Film Festival

    Helen Mirren is to be honored with a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at next February’s Berlin Film Festival. The Oscar-winning star of “The Queen” and new HBO-Sky drama series “Catherine the Great” will also be the subject of an homage featuring several of her best-known films, including “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad