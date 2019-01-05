×

National Society of Film Critics Names ‘The Rider’ Best Picture

By
Variety Staff

The Rider
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The National Society of Film Critics announced their 2019 award winners Saturday afternoon, with winners including Olivia Colman for “The Favourite” and Ethan Hawke for “First Reformed.”

Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider” took home the best picture title, with Alfonso Cuaron taking best cinematography for “Roma” and Regina King earning a nod for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

See the winners list below.

Best Foreign Language Film: “Roma”, Runners-Up: “Cold War,” “Burning,” “Shoplifters”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), Runners-Up: Lee Chang-Dong (“Burning”), Chloe Zhao (“The Rider”)

Best Picture: “The Rider”, Runners-Up: “Roma,” “Burning”

Best Actress: Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Runners-Up: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Runners-Up: Elizabeth Debicki (“Widows”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”), Runners-Up: Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Ben Foster (“Leave No Trace”), John C. Reilly (“The Sisters Brothers” and “Stan & Ollie”)

Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun (“Burning”), Runners-Up: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Brian Tyree Henry (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Runners-Up: James Laxton (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Lukasz Zal (“Cold War”)

Best Screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin (“The Death of Stalin”), Runners-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

