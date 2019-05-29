National Board of Review to Announce 2019 Honorees on Dec. 3

The National Board of Review will release its list of the year’s top films, directors and performers on Dec. 3.

To celebrate the best of 2019, the board will host its gala on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Cipriani’s 42nd Street in New York City, where it has taken place for more than a decade. NBC News and MSNBC’s Willie Geist will once again host the evening’s festivities.

Since 1909, the NBR members watch more than 250 entries to determine the year’s best movies, directors, producers, screenwriters and actors. In addition to awarding the top entries, the board hands out the Spotlight Award, the NBR Freedom of Expression and William K. Everson Film History Award each year. Up-and-coming talent is also recognized with breakthrough actor and directorial debut awards.

Last year, “Green Book” was awarded the top prize, while the best of 2018 also included “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Black Panther,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Quiet Place,” “Roma” and “A Star Is Born.” Bradley Cooper won best director for “A Star Is Born,” and Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Viggo Mortensen and Regina King received the acting awards.

Following strong debuts at the Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” could be strong contenders this year. Pedro Almodovar’s Spanish film “Pain and Glory” may also find itself in the running for top foreign film.