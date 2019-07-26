×

Meryl Streep to Receive Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto Film Festival

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Meryl Streep arrives for the film premiere of 'Mary Poppins Returns'.'Mary Poppins Returns' Film Premiere, London, UK-12 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep will receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Actor Award during this year’s festivities.

Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation,” TIFF co-head Joana Vicente said in a statement. “Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles in “The Deer Hunter,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” and “Sophie’s Choice” to later films including “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Iron Lady,” and “The Post,” she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honor such a skilled and exemplary artist.”

Streep will be presented with the award at the Tribute Gala on Sept. 9 at Fairmont Royal Oak.

Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” which will have its North American premiere at TIFF.

Related

The 44th annual TIFF runs Sept. 5-15.

As previously announced, Participant Media will receive the TIFF Impact Award at the gala. The recipient of the inaugural Mary Pickford Award, honoring a female emerging talent in the industry, will be announced at a later date.

In addition to “The Laundromat,” this year’s lineup also includes “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers” as well as “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks as the legendary children’s television host.

Considered a launching pad for Oscar contenders, the festival will also include racing car drama “Ford v. Ferrari” with Matt Damon and Christina Bale, “The Two Popes” with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Also on the awards buzzy bill are Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in Kasi Lemmon’s “Harriett” and Cannes favorites “Pain and Glory,” Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” and Robert Pattinson and Willam Dafoe in Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse.”

The opening night film is the documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.”

Additional selections will be announced in the coming weeks.

More Film

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Launches With $5.8 Million on Thursday Night

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has opened with a solid $5.8 million at 3,318 North American locations in Thursday previews. Sony’s much-anticipated comedy drama, starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt, will expand to 3,659 sites against the second weekend of Disney’s blockbuster remake of “The Lion King.” “Once Upon a Time” is [...]

  • Meryl Streep arrives for the film

    Meryl Streep to Receive Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto Film Festival

    Meryl Streep will receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Actor Award during this year’s festivities. “Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation,” TIFF co-head Joana Vicente said in a statement. “Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades; from her early roles [...]

  • Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit,

    'Moulin Rouge' Opens on Broadway, Cast Talks Movie-to-Stage Adaptation

    “It wasn’t a plan, but I always knew,” Baz Luhrmann, that great Australian muse of technicolor maximalism, said slyly on the red carpet of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” his 2001 cult-classic finally shepherded (or can-canned?) to the Broadway stage. Catherine Martin, his production designer (and wife) who put the rouge in the “Moulin Rouge” [...]

  • Candela Peña

    Telefonica’s Movistar Continues to Grow Subscriber Base in Spain

    MADRID — Marking its eighth quarter of consecutive growth in pay TV clients, Movistar Plus, the pay TV/SVOD division of Telefonica, Europe’s third-biggest telecom, punched 11,300 net additions in customers from April to June. The figure is 49% up year-on-year in terms of net adds, and takes Movistar’s total pay TV sub count in Spain [...]

  • Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%,

    Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%, Boosted by UMG

    Vivendi saw its half-year revenues rise by 13.6% to €7.3 billion ($8.1 billion) during the first six months of 2019, bolstered by the continued growth of Universal Music Group (UMG), which helped offset the losses at Canal Plus Group. Canal Plus, whose subscriber base in mainland France had been going down, is preparing to downsize [...]

  • Passed by Censor

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Passed By Censor'

    In Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” Gene Hackman played a surveillance expert who insists that curiosity is beyond the purview of his job, only to become obsessed with the mystery contained in a recorded conversation. A similar paradox informs Serhat Karaaslan’s debut feature “Passed by Censor,” in which a Turkish prison officer who fancies himself [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad