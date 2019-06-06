×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melina Matsoukas Honored With AFI’s Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal

By
Jenelle Riley

Deputy Awards, Features Editor

Jenelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melina Matsoukas AFI Franklin J Schaffner Alumni Medal
CREDIT: Courtesy of AFI

This year’s recipient of the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal is Melina Matsoukas, an alumna of the AFI class of 2005 who has directed such seminal works as Beyonce’s “Lemonade” visual album and the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None.” Later this year, her feature film debut “Queen & Slim” will be released by Universal Pictures.

“It’s a complete honor,” Matsoukas says. “The award means that we want new voices, new stories, and that people are valuing those stories. I hope it will inspire and show black boys and girls that they can achieve greatness.”

As for being the first woman of color to receive the honor, she says: “It feels great. And I do hope that we’re starting to see change. With ‘Queen & Slim,’ for example, here are two black women with creative control telling this story. We’re giving voice to people who have been unseen and unheard, and to those who have been silenced.”

Matsoukas is looking forward to the world seeing “Queen & Slim,” written by “Master of None” writer and star Lena Waithe, who won an Emmy (with Aziz Ansari) for writing the “Thanksgiving” episode. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a black couple who go on the run after killing a police officer in self-defense.

“It’s a story that I’m excited to tell because it challenges the idea of black love as well as the status quo. Lena and I hope that it sparks a dialogue and challenges people’s views. I couldn’t have made it through this process without Lena. On ‘Master of None,’ she trusted me with her personal story. Now I get to do this film with her — my soul sister.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • Mac Miller

    How a Mac Miller Doc Got Squashed: Director Explains Project's Quick Demise

    To quote the late great Mac Miller, “Dang!” It’s been nearly nine months since the untimely passing of rapper-producer Miller from an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, and hardly a week goes by without news of unreleased songs discovered (“Benji the Dog” was leaked in May) or tributes being released (Flying Lotus has the [...]

  • Melina Matsoukas AFI Franklin J Schaffner

    Melina Matsoukas Honored With AFI's Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal

    This year’s recipient of the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal is Melina Matsoukas, an alumna of the AFI class of 2005 who has directed such seminal works as Beyonce’s “Lemonade” visual album and the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None.” Later this year, her feature film debut “Queen & Slim” will be released by Universal [...]

  • Denzel Washington AFI Lifetime Acheivement Award

    AFI Honoree Denzel Washington on 'Backing Into' Acting

    Considering Denzel Washington is a two-time Academy Award winner and widely agreed upon as one of the greatest actors of all time, it’s strange to think he never considered acting until he was in college. “I kind of backed into it,” Washington admits. “I never thought about acting, I didn’t know anything about it. But [...]

  • 'Steel Rain' Sequel to Focus on Korean

    'Steel Rain' Sequel to Focus on Korean Reunification Question

    A sequel to “Steel Rain,” a Korean hit political drama from 2017, is now preparation. “Steel Rain” earned $30 million from the local box office and was sold to Netflix. The sequel is known to keep most of the key elements from “Steel Rain.” Director Yang Woo-seok and investor-distributor Next Entertainment World return. Production will [...]

  • MGM and Bron Creative Enter $100

    MGM and Bron Creative Enter $100 Million Co-Financing Deal

    Bron Creative and MGM have entered a multi-picture, co-financing deal worth more than $100 million, for titles including the upcoming “The Addams Family” and “Legally Blonde 3.” The deal also includes MGM’s “Candyman,” “Respect,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Robocop Returns” and Orion Pictures’ “Child’s Play,” “Bad Trip” and “Gretel and Hansel.” Bron Creative is the [...]

  • emily-beecham-wins-best-actress-at-cannes-2019

    Emily Beecham on Her Cannes Win, Paranoia and Understanding 'Little Joe'

    Emily Beecham had already returned to Britain from the Cannes Film Festival when she was suddenly summoned back to the Cote D’Azur – where she promptly picked up the fest’s best actress prize for her turn in Jessica Hausner’s competition title, “Little Joe.” Beecham, who starred in “Daphne” and “Into the Badlands,” plays Alice, a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad