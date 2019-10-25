×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matthew Wiseman Takes the Reins at BAFTA LA

By
Shalini Dore

Features News Editor

Shalini's Most Recent Stories

View All
Matthew Wiseman BAFTA
CREDIT: WISEMAN: ROB LATOUR/SHUTTERSTOCK; BAFTA AWARD: BAFTA LOS ANGELES

Matthew Wiseman came to work for BAFTA LA in 2002 for what he thought would be a short stint. The BAFTA Film Awards had just shifted their dates ahead of the Oscars and the Hollywood outpost was expanding.

“BAFTA was in such a growth spurt at that point, that I mentally thought I would be here for three years,” says the newly appointed CEO of BAFTA LA, who starts his role Nov. 1. “But like many Brits, without any planning” he put down roots, including marrying a California native.

Wiseman’s initial role was to help expand the screening series; the BAFTA insiders program, which helps newcomers navigate Hollywood; and the tea party for Emmy nominees. Previously chief operating officer, Wiseman is succeeding Chantal Rickards as the chief exec as she returns to London at the end of this month after four years at the helm.

Kathryn Busby, chair of the board of directors of BAFTA LA, said in a statement announcing his promotion, “We are delighted for Matthew to take on the role of chief executive officer as we continue to grow BAFTA’s role in inspiring, educating and celebrating the film, games and TV talent. Matthew’s demonstrated leadership, vision, and creativity will allow us to further the impact of our U.S. initiatives and collaborate with our N.Y. and U.K. colleagues to broaden our international influence.”

Pippa Harris, BAFTA chair stated, “We are all very excited to welcome Matthew into his new role as CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. Given his many years of experience within BAFTA, and across the industry, I have every confidence that he will lead BAFTA’s activities in LA with skill and dynamism.”

Rickards, a television producer, channel director and commissioner of programs in the U.K. who worked for ITV, BBC and Group M, had overseen the expansion of the student film competition from the U.S. to include international talent. She also grew member activity in TV and games.

“Our work doesn’t end with the 100-foot carpet,” Wiseman says. “We are here year round.”

That work includes not just the fun events such as the upcoming Britannia Awards and pre-Emmy and Golden Globes tea parties, but also its scholarship and mentor programs.

The Newcomers Program gives a “soft landing” to Brits arriving on these shores, but has recently expanded to other international rookies. Established Brits talk to rising stars about their pathway in Hollywood and are paired as mentors. BAFTA LA also offers scholarships to students, runs a student film competition, which has been expanded to entries from around the globe, and offers education programs.

While film and television activity are core to BAFTA’s mission, games have been an expanding area.

With 2,000 members, BAFTA LA is the biggest chapter outside the U.K. and Wiseman wants to collaborate with New York and London on its international initiatives. “We’re not a faceless corporation, but a community of members who believe in BAFTA, BAFTA’s growth and our programs.”

Also he wants to expand its outreach in North America both in “ideas and places.”

Next up is BAFTA LA’s Britannia Awards on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton, where Norman Lear, Jane Fonda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jordan Peele, Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan will be honored.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Wiseman says of what else is in store. “We have an exciting new host, a rising star from the U.K.”
James Veitch will host. In the past Jack Whitehall, Craig Ferguson and Billy Connolly have emceed the evening. “That role has become a platform for a big name in the U.K. transferring to the U.S.”

More Film

  • Olivia DeJonge

    Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Casts 'The Society's' Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

    Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will star as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic for Warner Bros. Austin Butler is set to play the king of rock and roll and Tom Hanks will portray his manager, Col. Tom Parker. The movie hits theatres on Oct. 1, 2021. “Olivia is capable of manifesting the [...]

  • Eckhart Schmidt

    German Filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt's Career Took Off in 1968 With 'Jet Generation'

    When German filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt’s 1982 romantic shock thriller “The Fan” plays the prestigious Thessaloniki Festival this year, it’s a culmination of the film’s long multi-decade road back from critical disdain and commercial obscurity as well as a sweet vindication for the obstreperous octogenarian film artist and critic. The Munich-based Schmidt’s iconoclastic career has taken [...]

  • Matthew Wiseman BAFTA

    Matthew Wiseman Takes the Reins at BAFTA LA

    Matthew Wiseman came to work for BAFTA LA in 2002 for what he thought would be a short stint. The BAFTA Film Awards had just shifted their dates ahead of the Oscars and the Hollywood outpost was expanding. “BAFTA was in such a growth spurt at that point, that I mentally thought I would be [...]

  • Britannia Awards Honorees Bafta 2019

    Britannia Awards Highlight the Breadth of U.K. Talent

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer, Jesse Armstrong and other British stars had a good showing at the Emmys, highlighting the many talented actors, writers and producers in Hollywood who come from across the pond. And as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles’ Britannia Awards approach on Oct. 25, the occasion at the [...]

  • Ted Sarandos

    Netflix's Ted Sarandos to Receive Producers Guild's Milestone Award

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos will receive the Producers Guild of America’s 2020 milestone award. Sarandos will get the award at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. “Ted continues to push the industry to new heights through his leadership at Netflix, which has forever left [...]

  • Lina Wertmüller Feted By Nancy Meyers,

    Lina Wertmüller Feted by Nancy Meyers, Lisa Cholodenko and More

    Nancy Meyers, Lisa Cholodenko, Nisha Ganatra and Martha Coolidge came out to Culina at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Thursday afternoon for a Women in Film luncheon in honor of Lina Wertmüller, the legendary Italian director who was the first woman nominated for an Oscar for best director in 1977 for “Seven Beauties.” Now 91, [...]

  • Mrs. Doubtfire

    'Mrs. Doubtfire' Joins a List of '90s Movies Transformed Into Broadway Musicals

    “Mrs. Doubtfire,” one of Robin Williams’ most successful comedies, is headed to Broadway. Last week, Variety learned there will be a stage musical based on the 1993 movie about a cross-dressing dad who poses as a nanny to spend time with his kids after a difficult divorce. Will the adaptation be a hit? Here’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad