‘Black Panther,’ ‘Vice,’ ‘American Horror Story’ Nominated by Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild

The Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) has announced nominees in film and television categories for 2018.

A slew of films picked up multiple nominations, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Stan & Ollie,” “A Star Is Born” and “Vice.” On the television side, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” led the way with four nominations, plus two more for promotional content. Other nominees included “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” “Glow,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Genius: Picasso.”

Previously announced, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” star Melissa McCarthy will receive the organization’s Distinguished Artisan Award. The guild’s outgoing president, Emmy-nominated makeup artist Susan Cabral-Ebert, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award along with Emmy-winning hairstylist Robert Louis Stevenson.

Winners will be announced at the 6th annual Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 16. Full list of nominees below:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Makeup (TIE)

“Beautiful Boy” (Jean Black, Rolf Keppler)

“Boy Erased” (Kimberly Jones, Mi Young, Kyra Panchenko)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Heike Merker, Irina Strukova)

“A Star is Born” (Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno)

“Welcome to Marwen” (Ve Neill, Rosalina De Silva)

“Widows” (Ma Kalaadevi Ananda, Denise Pugh-Ruiz, Jacqueline Fernandez)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Heike Merker, Sophia Knight)

“Nappily Ever After” (Dawn Turner, Larry Simms)

“A Star is Born” (Lori McCoy-Bell, Joy Zapata, Frederic Aspires)

“Vox Lux” (Esther Ahn, Daniel Koye)

“Widows” (Linda Flowers, Daniel Curet, Denise Wynbrandt)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Peter Robb-King, Paula Price)

“Mary Queen of Scots” (Jenny Shircore, Hannah Edwards, Sarah Kelly)

“Stan & Ollie” (Jeremy Woodhead, Marc Coulier)

“Vice” (Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, Jamie Kelman)

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Black Panther” (Camille Friend, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Louisa Anthony)

“BlacKkKlansman” (LaWanda Pierre-Weston, Shaun Perkin)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Jan Sewell, Julio Parodi)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Peter Robb-King, Paula Price)

“Mary Queen of Scots” (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Aquaman” (Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Sean Genders)

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Christien Tinsley, Corey Welk, Rolf Keppler)

“Black Panther” (Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz, Sian Richards)

“Stan & Ollie” Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead)

“Vice” (Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher)

TELEVISION MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight)

“Dancing with the Stars” (Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Burton LeBlanc, Talia Reingold, Erika Caceres)

“Saturday Night Live” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani)

“Westworld” (Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Romaine Markus-Meyers)

“Dancing with the Stars” (Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard)

“Empire” (Melissa Forney, Theresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly)

“Grace and Frankie” (Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Karola Dirnberger, Ewa Cynk)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Robin Beauchesne, Silvina Knight, Ana Lozano)

“Glow” (Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani)

“Westworld” (Elisa Marsh, Allan Apone, Rachel Hoke)

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Michelle Ceglia, Helena Cepeda, Lydia Fantini

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Massimo Gattabrusi)

“Glow” (Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz)

“Vikings” (Dee Corcoran, Peter Burke, Zuelika Delaney)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Michael Mekash, Silvina Knight, David Anderson)

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Mike Mekash, David Anderson)

“Genius: Picasso” (Davina Lamont, Goran Lundstrom, Natasha Lees)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Miliani, Tom Denier Jr.)

“Westworld” (Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz)

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL

Best Contemporary Makeup

“A Legendary Christmas” (April Chaney, Allison Bryan, Vanessa Dionne)

“King Lear” (Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer)

“MTV Movie & TV Awards” (Dionne Wynn)

“Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama” (Derrick Rutledge)

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Sharon Toohey, Madison Farwell)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish” (Roxxi Dott, Jason Hamer, Candy Neal)

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee)

“King Lear” (Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer)

“2018 MTV Video Music Awards” (Shawn Finch, Maggie Connolly)

“Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama” (Nicole Mangrum)

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Cocaine Godmother” (Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis)

“King Lear” (Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer)

“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Crazy Diamond” Kirstin Chalmers, Kristyan Mallett, Satinder Chumber)

“The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” Autumn Butler, Jason Hamer, Vincent Van Dyke)

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Makeup

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman)

“The Price Is Right” (Carol Wood, Jason Collins)

“The Real Daytime” (Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjyo Clayton)

“The Young and the Restless” (Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones)

Best Hairstyling

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon)

“The Real Daytime” (Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dodson)

“The Young and the Restless” (Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Makeup

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis)

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Patti Ramsey Bortoli)

“Henry Danger” (Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills)

“Sesame Street” (Jane DiPersio-Murphy)

“Walk the Prank” (Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt)

Best Hairstyling (TIE)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme)

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Kimi Messina, Cheryl Eckert, Kim Ferry)

“Henry Danger” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross)

“Lip Sync Battle Shorties” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Romy Fleming)

“Sesame Street” (Jackie Payne)

“Walk the Prank” (Ursula Hawks, Michelle Nyree-Collins)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “Promo” (Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz)

Capital One – “Mona Lisa” (Tania McComas, Leslie Devlin)

Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” (Koji Ohmura, Marianna Elias-Tsangaris, Amy Mills)

Tiffany & Co. – “2018 Spring Campaign: Believe In Dreams” (Erin Ayanian-Monroe)

Wonderful Pistachios – “Venus de Milo On the Go” (Margaret Prentice, Brian Penikas, Mark Villalobos)

Best Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – “Promo” (Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

Capital One – “Louisiana Purchase” (Audrey Anzures, Jacklin Masteran, Elizabeth Rabe

Capital One – “Mona Lisa” (Audrey Anzures, Elizabeth Rabe

Justin Timberlake – “Supplies” (Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz

Weird Al Yankovic, Weezer – “Africa” (Sean James Cummins)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION

Best Makeup

“A Trip to the Moon” (Vanessa Dionne, Jessica Mills, Renee Horner)

“Aladdin” (Denise Reynolds, Patrice Madrigal)

“Annie” (Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Brandi Strona)

“Candide” (Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona)

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror” (Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian)

Best Hairstyling

“Aladdin” (Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach)

“Annie” (Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy)

“Blues in the Night” (Danielle Richter)

“Love, Actually Live” (Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Irma Nieves)

“Tosca” (Jeanna Parham, Ashley Landis)