Mahershala Ali to Star in Sci-Fi Movie ‘Sovereign’

On the heels of winning his second Oscar, Mahershala Ali has come on board the independent science-fiction movie “Sovereign.”

Entertainment One will produce alongside 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The trio recently produced the Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” as well as the sci-fi movie “Arrival.”

Marc Munden will direct the project from a screenplay by “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. An original draft of the script was written by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, with revisions by Jack Thorne. eOne will also finance the film.

The logline for the sci-fi project is currently being kept under wraps.

“We have long loved this project and have been patiently waiting until we found the right leading actor, which we no doubt have found in the incredibly talented Mahershala Ali,” Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film, said in a statement. “The cast is clearly shaping up well and is backed by a creative team with a proven track record and the ability to tell a story that will resonate with audiences around the world.”

Ali won a supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley in “Green Book.” He won the same honor two years ago for “Moonlight” as a drug dealer.

Munden has won three BAFTA awards for television with credits on “National Treasure,” “Utopia” and “Electric Dreams.” He recently directed “The Secret Garden” for HeyDay Films and Studio Canal which is currently in post-production.

Weidman and Tock’s recent credits include the TV series “Zoo” and “Limitless.” Thorne wrote the Tony Award-winning play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and the films “Wonder” and “The Secret Garden.”

Ali is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Munden is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group. Beck and Woods are repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content. Weidman and Tock are repped by WME and Grandview. Thorne is repped by UTA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.