Can ‘Little Women’ Recover For Oscars After SAG Nominations Shutout?

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE WOMEN.
CREDIT: Wilson Webb

Where in the world was “Little Women”?

That was the big question this morning when the 2020 SAG Award nominations were announced.

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel was completely shut out by Wednesday’s nominations. It comes on the heels of “Little Women” snagging just two Golden Globe noms for Saoirse Ronan for lead actress and score for Alexandre Desplat.

How this plays into the Oscar race is unclear because the Academy noms often repeat SAG noms. But the wins aren’t always a clear match.

While Rami Malek picked up both the SAG Award last year for best actor as did Mahershala Ali for supporting, the guild chose Glenn Close for actress before the Oscar went to Olivia Coleman. Regina King took home the Oscar for supporting actress, but she didn’t even make it onto the SAG ballot. Emily Blunt was named best supporting actress by SAG for “A Quiet Place” but failed to nab an Oscar nomination.

As for best pic, “Green Book” snagged the Academy Award but didn’t make the cut for a SAG nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Was timing a factor in “Little Women’s” lack of love by the guild? The Sony film got a late start out of the gate. Its first screenings didn’t happen until Oct. 23.

“1917” and “Richard Jewell” also were completely snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild after campaigns for those films didn’t launch until last month.

Sony has less than a month to get eyeballs on “Little Women” in time for Oscar consideration. Oscar nominations voting opens Jan. 2 and closes just five days later on Jan. 7. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 13.

However, “Bombshell” screenings began just 10 days before “Little Women” and managed to earn four SAG nominations for best cast as well as lead actress for Charlize Theron and supporting nods for Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

Just take a look at the films that led SAG voting. Tying “Bombshell” with four noms is “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which been kicking around since its premiere at Cannes in May. “The Irishman” also landed four nods after Martin Scorsese and Netflix’s mob epic opened the New York Film Festival in September.

Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” also from Netflix, premiered at Venice in August and goes into the SAG Awards with three mentions.

Lupita Nyong’o picked up a SAG nom for her work in “Us,” the Jordan Peele horror movie that premiered all the way back in March at SXSW.

“The Farewell” was also shut out by SAG. Awkwafina was a favorite to land an acting nom and many believed the film had a strong shot at ensemble. “The Farewell” has been kicking around since Sundance so it may just be a victim of another year of crowded categories.

The HFPA faced outrage on Monday when it failed to nominate any women for a Globe in the directors category.

The lack of love from the HFPA and SAG could work in “Little Women’s” favor. Academy voters may feel Gerwig deserves more recognition than she’s received and the Oscars may be her last shot to scoop up some kudos.

For the most part, the SAG acting noms lined up as expected. A couple of notables include Taron Egerton’s nom for “Rocketman” and Robert De Niro’s lack of one for “The Irishman.” But De Niro will still be going home with a trophy because he’s being honored at the ceremony with the lifetime achievement award.

“Parasite” also came out on top this morning. It’s one nomination for best cast is monumental because SAG doesn’t have a strong track record of recognizing subtitled non-English language films.

Other SAG shut-outs include “The Two Popes,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Honey Boy,” all of which have been recognized in some way or another by other guilds. They’ve been strong contenders throughout awards season but not as robust as leaders “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story.”

Final SAG voting runs for a month from Dec. 17 to Jan. 17.

    Can 'Little Women' Recover For Oscars After SAG Nominations Shutout?

