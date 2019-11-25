×
‘Legion’ Leads TV Nominations for American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Dave McNary

LEGION -- "Chapter 10" - Season 2, Episode 2 (Airs Tuesday, April 10, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured (l-r): Aubrey Plaza as Lenny Busker, Navid Negahban as Amahl Farouk. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

FX’s science-fiction series “Legion” scored a leading two nominations for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

Legion” received nods in the commercial television category, along with “Project Blue Book,” “Vikings” and “Gotham.”

Non-commercial TV series recognition went to “Das Boot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Carnival Row,” “Titans” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Winners will be announced at the organization’s gala on Jan. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

See the full list of nominees below:

Documentary
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)
M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)
Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)
Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)
Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)
C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)
Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)
David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC)
P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)
Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)
Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)

