‘Legion’ Leads TV Nominations for American Society of Cinematographers Awards

FX’s science-fiction series “Legion” scored a leading two nominations for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards.

“Legion” received nods in the commercial television category, along with “Project Blue Book,” “Vikings” and “Gotham.”

Non-commercial TV series recognition went to “Das Boot,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Carnival Row,” “Titans” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Winners will be announced at the organization’s gala on Jan. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

See the full list of nominees below:

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC)

P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)