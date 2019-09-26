Laura Dern, Glen Basner Selected for Gotham Awards Honors

The Independent Filmmaker Project has selected Laura Dern for its actress tribute and FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner for the industry tribute at the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards.

The ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“From her early roles in ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ to her more recent performances in ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Little Women’ and ‘Marriage Story,’ Laura transcends the screen and imbues each and every one of her characters with a deep intelligence and warmth,” said Jeff Sharp, executive director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center.

He added, “We are equally excited to present Glen Basner with the Industry Tribute. Glen has established himself as one of the most prolific and successful sales, finance, distribution and content-driven executives working today. Glen and his company FilmNation are part of the heart and soul of the New York film community. Both Laura and Glen embody the best of our independent film industry.”

Dern has has received Academy Award nominations for “Rambling Rose” and Wild” and won four Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. Dern will next be seen in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

FilmNation has garnered more than 40 Academy Award nominations and eight wins, with releases including “The King’s Speech,” “Arrival,” “The Big Sick,” “Room,” “The Imitation Game,” and “Late Night.” Upcoming releases include “Pain and Glory,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Personal History of David Cooperfield.”

The IFP previously announced the director and actor tributes to be presented to Ava DuVernay and Sam Rockwell, respectively, at the Gotham Awards. Nominations will be announced on Oct. 24.